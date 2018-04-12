The Sun News
Guinness

Guinness, Wecyclers partner on waste management

— 12th April 2018

Poised to take its waste management agenda to the next level, Guinness Nigeria said it is partnering Wecyclers, a not for-profit social enterprise that promotes environmental sustainability, socioeconomic development and community health.

The partnership is expected to, among other things, help support the implementation of Guinness Nigeria’s 4R waste management strategy, covering Reduction, Reuse, Recovery and Recycling, while addressing increasing local and global concerns around the environmental issues of waste disposal.

Peter Ndegwa, Managing Director/CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc said the partnership is in line with the company’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact across its operations and throughout its supply chain, adding that it is also in line with the Nigeria’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policy approach under which producers are given a significant responsibility for the treatment or disposal of post-consumer products.

Speaking at the MoU signing, Chief Executive Officer, Wecyclers, Olawale Adebiyi, said the company aims to build a low-cost waste collection infrastructure while raising general awareness on the importance of recycling for environmental sustainability and social welfare.

According to him, “households are given a chance to generate value from their waste and provide a reliable supply of raw material to the local recycling industry. Partnerships with well-meaning organizations such as Guinness Nigeria Plc are a critical part of driving that agenda forward.”

Corporate Relations Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Viola Graham-Douglas said in the medium to long term, Guinness Nigeria has set targets as part of its 2020 Sustainability and Responsibility commitments, comprising three key pillars: Leadership in Alcohol in Society, Building Thriving Communities and Reducing our Environmental Impact. “Delivering on these goals is an integral part of our long term business strategy and our commitment to making a real difference in communities where Guinness Nigeria operates,” she said.

