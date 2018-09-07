Arsenal have confirmed that midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has been awarded the prize for the club’s Player of the Month.

Guendouzi, a deep-lying 19-year-old midfielder, was a surprise arrival at the Emirates this summer.

The Frenchman made the move to North London from Ligue 1 outfit Lorient for a fee of £7 million, plus bonuses.

However, despite having been viewed as a signing for the future, Guendouzi has since gone on to play an absolutely integral role for Arsenal during the early weeks of the season.

The youngster has started all 4 of the Gunners’ Premier League games, with manager Unai Emery having opted for Guendouzi over fellow summer signing Lucas Torreira to this point.

As per Arsenal’s official website, the former PSG youth has become ‘only the fourth teenager to start each of our first four Premier League matches after Nicolas Anelka, Cesc Fabregas and Johan Djourou.’

And, as per the aforementioned announcement from Arsenal this afternoon, Guendouzi has today been rewarded by the club’s fans for his immediate impact in North London.

The French U20 international has been crowned the Gunners’ Player of the Month for August:

Matteo Guendouzi racked up an impressive 68% of the vote, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Petr Cech rounding out the top-3.