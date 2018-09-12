Gudumbali: Head to roll in Army as COAS relocates to North East— 12th September 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja
Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has temporarily relocated to Gudambali, in Borno State, following the attack on a military base in the town, over the weekend.
Gen. Buratai is in Gudumbali with some principal staff officers from Army Headquarters and Commanders to review Army operations in the region and make necessary amendments.
This is even as Daily Sun gathered that heads might roll in the Army over attacks by terrorists which is becoming rampant.
The Army chief was said to have traveled to Maiduguri, on Sunday, alongside the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.
Daily Sun also gathered that the Army chief, who is not happy about the attack, especially when it is becoming regular and coming barely three weeks after the Jilli attack, is expected make changes and appoint new Commanders to head the operations.
Scores of soldiers were said to have been killed and their weapons looted by the terrorists who attacked their location, an allegation which the Army, through its spokesman Texas Chukwu, has since denied.
At a media briefing held on September 6, shortly after meeting with Principal Staff Officers, General Officers Commanding, Field Commanders and Commanders of Army operations across the county at the Army Headquarters in Abuja, the spokesman had declared the readiness of the army to reinforce and – all its operations across the country.
Gen. Buratai had specifically named Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Operation SAFE HAVEN, in Jos, Plateau State as some of the operations that needed to be reviewed and reorganised to curtail activities of terrorists, herdsmen attacks and other criminals from operating unhindered.
He said “We have equally resolved here to reinforce all our operations especially Operation SAFE HAVEN in plateau and also the reorganiSation of operation LAFIYA DOLE.
“You are very much aware that recently deployed Operations LAST HOLD which is aimed at consolidating the successes achieved in the North East.
“We are equally looking at a way where we will reinvigorate the Operation LAFIYA DOLE to take care of some emerging challenges.
“This will be done immediately and of course we have already started the reorganisation and details will not be definitely given to you.
We just want to take note that this is what we are doing,” Gen. Buratai told newsmen at the media briefing.
Daily Sun also garnered that the Army chief, who is presently at Gudumbali, is also touring the various operational bases of Army operations in Borno State where he takes time to address the troops and urge them to step up their games.
The COAS, aside addressing the troops, was said to have also taken time to inspect the various armories of the troops and ordered for reinforcements where necessary.
