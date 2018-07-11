Guber poll: Groups protest clamour for zoning to Osun West— 11th July 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo
A group, under the aegis of Development Advocacy Group (DAG), in collaboration with Coalition of Osun Youth Organisation (COYO), yesterday, protested the ongoing clamour to zone the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) governorship ticket to Osun West Senatorial District.
The protesters trooped out in their hundreds with placards bearing various inscriptions and marched from the popular Ayetoro Road, through Olaiya, to the party’s secretariat, along Gbongan/Ibadan Road.
Some members of the party (APC) and its loyalists have been agitating for zoning the governorship ticket for the September 22 election to Osun West, but, the protesters insisted that the clamour is selfish, sentimental, emotional, anti-people and against democratic and development ethos. The spokesman for the Development Advocacy group, Dr. Ademola Oyedokun, while addressing newsmen at the party’s secretariat, said election of governor should be based on merit, irrespective of where one comes from, insisting that competence and merit should not be sacrificed on the altar of zoning.
He said the agitation for zoning is not in the interest of the common man in the state, but to satisfy the political yearnings of the elite who are agitating for it.”
Guber poll: Groups protest clamour for zoning to Osun West— 11th July 2018
