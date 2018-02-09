Guards Brigade arrests arm supplier in Mararaba

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Soldiers of the Guards Brigade on internal security operations, at Mararaba, Nasarawa State, near Abuja, have arrested a suspected arms dealer.

The suspect, Peter Iorlaha, was arrested at a military check point during a stop and search operation conducted by the soldiers.

Upon his arrest, he was found to be in possession of a bag containing 2 Locally made pistols, 1 locally made short gun, 2 rounds of 7.62mm (Special), 5 live cartridges, 2 torch lights, a screw driver, charms and a Tecno mobile telephone handset.

Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who made this known said “During preliminary investigation, the suspect revealed that the weapons and other items were handed over to him by his uncle for safe keeping.

He said suspect who is currently undergoing interrogation would be handed over to the relevant security agencies as soon as investigations is concluded.