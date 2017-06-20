Guardiola names Iheanacho in Man City pre-season squad

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho has been named in Manchester City’s pre-season squad for the tour of Germany and China.

Pep Guardiola named a 32-man squad, which is reportedly subject to change due to visa applications, with the 19-year-old initially reported to have been omitted from the provisional tour squad.

The teenager joins the likes of Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Joe Hart and Vincent Kompany in Guardiola’s star-studded side for the games against Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United respectively.

The citizens blocked the Super Eagles’ attempts to include Iheanacho in their Olympic squad, with Guardiola insisting on the striker joining him for pre-season, rather than taking part in the international sporting event in Rio De Janiero in August.

The tour offers the striker the opportunity to show Guardiola his mettle and establish himself within the City hierarchy.

The full 32-man Manchester City squad traveling to Germany and China is as follows:

Joe Hart, Willy Caballero, Angus Gunn, Billy O’Brien, Vincent Kompany, Pablo Zabaleta, Fernando Reges, Raheem Sterling, Samir Nasri, Nolito, Sergio Aguero, Aleksandar Kolarov, Wilfried Bony, Jesus Navas, Fabian Delph, David Silva, Gael Clichy, Fernandinho, Jason Denayer, Nicolas Otamendi, Bruno Zuculini, Yaya Toure, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Zinchenko, Pablo Maffeo, Tosin Adarabioyo, Bersant Celina, James Horsfield, Brandon Barker, Sinan Bytyqi, Angelino Tasende, Aleix Garcia, Manu Garcia, Cameron Humphreys.