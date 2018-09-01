– The Sun News
Latest
1st September 2018 - Guardiola hopeful that City can rebound against Newcastle
1st September 2018 - How to protect your relationship from destroyers
1st September 2018 - Unforgettable MKO
1st September 2018 - Book Party: CORA unveils NLNG playwrights
1st September 2018 - Writers should pillory social ills – Lechi Eke
1st September 2018 - Delta kidnap king rules from prison
1st September 2018 - Policewoman in trouble as suspect drops dead in DPO’s office
1st September 2018 - Flipside of Kebbi rice revolution
1st September 2018 - I need a man to take good care of me – Princess Shyngle, actress
1st September 2018 - Kolade Mosuro: Nigeria is an illiterate country
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Guardiola hopeful that City can rebound against Newcastle
Guardiola

Guardiola hopeful that City can rebound against Newcastle

— 1st September 2018

NAN

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged his players to show their ability to bounce back from disappointing results if they are to defend their Premier League title this season.

City’s spotless start to the league season was halted by a 1-1 draw at newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

“We dropped two points — or won one — at Wolves, and one of the secrets of last season is in the days we didn’t get three points, we won the next one,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of Newcastle United’s visit on Saturday.

“There are a lot of points to play for. After the international break starts the real season.”

READ ALSO Klopp pleased with Liverpool’s squad depth

Wolves’ desire to counter-attack earned them a point against City but Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle will try to frustrate the hosts with their defensive approach.

Pep Guardiola, however, backs his side to play to their strengths and take their chances in front of goal.

“Some teams play more defensively but that is not a problem,” Guardiola said on Friday.

“In the end, we are here to get points. It is in our hands to get that. If they decide to play in that way, we will do what we have to do.”

Newcastle are looking for their first point at the Etihad Stadium in 10 trips and were beaten 3-1 in the same fixture last season.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019 presidency: PDP in dilemma over CONSENSUS CANDIDATE

2019 presidency: PDP in dilemma over consensus candidate

— 1st September 2018

To avoid a bitter presidential primary that will hurt the PDP in the next general election, some leaders are pushing for a consensus candidate… – Nwodo, Ogunlewe, others disagree Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Ahead of its national convention, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in a sort of dilemma. The party’s headache is how to conduct…

  • PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION PRIMARIES

    Confusion in APC over primaries

    — 1st September 2018

    “The constitution of the party provides for either direct, indirect or consensus but for the presidential election primaries, we will adopt direct…” – NWC, NEC disagree on direct, indirect methods – Senators battle governors over process Willy Eya, Romanus Ugwu, Tunde Thomas and Fred Itua Ahead of next year’s general elections, a fresh crisis is…

  • WEEP

    Atiku weeps as supporters present him PDP nomination form

    — 1st September 2018

    “You could have seen one of the people who spoke, the lady who spoke virtually succeeded in getting me to weep…” Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku yesterday wept in Abuja as his supporters presented him the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expression of interest and nomination forms for the party’s presidential primary. READ…

  • RESCUE - LEAH SHARIBU

    Travails of Leah Sharibu

    — 1st September 2018

    “I am Leah Sharibu, the girl that was abducted from Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi,” she announced in the tape. ◗ Mum ill, relocated from Dapchi for care ◗ I feel abandoned by govt – Father ◗ Victim’s hijab dress sparks controversy Chika Abanobi, Lagos; Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri; Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja For some months,…

  • ROASTED

    Hell on Earth: How pastor, wife, 3 kids, 6 others were roasted in Plateau

    — 1st September 2018

    They were locked in the house and roasted like chickens when armed killer herdsmen invaded some communities of Foron District of Barkin-Ladi LGA • I’m finished – Survivor Gyang Bere, Jos Even a heart made of stone will melt at the sight of the roasted corpse of a 67-year-old Adamu Gyang Wurim, a Pastor in…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share