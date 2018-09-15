– The Sun News
Latest
15th September 2018 - Real plots €290m move for Pogba, and Chelsea’s Hazard
15th September 2018 - Delicious nsala soup
15th September 2018 - I’ve never been s*xually harassed – Oyebade Adebimpe
15th September 2018 - Guardiola: De Bruyne is worth £223m
15th September 2018 - I Agree, Udom Must Go…!
15th September 2018 - How to be a good side chick (1)
15th September 2018 - My family quarrels with me for obeying Police order
15th September 2018 - Restructuring: All talk, no action
15th September 2018 - Abba Kyari: A case of Good versus Evil
15th September 2018 - The Authority of the believer [3]
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Guardiola: De Bruyne is worth £223m
De Bruyne

Guardiola: De Bruyne is worth £223m

— 15th September 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned rival clubs that it will set them back £223m to trigger Kevin De Bruyne’s release clause.

The Belgian playmaker was voted the Citizens’ Player of the Year in a memorable campaign last time out after scoring 12 goals and claiming 21 assists in all competitions.

READ ALSO Don challenges social workers on new approach to social problems 

De Bruyne ‘s form earned him links to Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, but the six-year deal signed in January looks like being enough to fend off any interested suitors.

Speaking to Universo Valdano, Guardiola confirmed that it will take a world record sum to prise the 27-year-old away from the Etihad Stadium.

“He’s an incredible boy. The clause is €250m. I’m sorry, he’s not for sale,” Guardiola said. “He’s very good. He’s a very dynamic player.”

Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FORMER FINANCE MINISTER ADEOSUN

Finance Minister Adeosun finally quits

— 15th September 2018

The 51-year-old, the first Minister to resign voluntarily from office over such allegation, was appointed in November 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari. Willy Eya and Noah Ebije, Kaduna Minister of Finance Mrs Kemi Adeosun has resigned her appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari following pressure from the public over her questionable National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)…

  • DG

    Probe panel indicts ex-DSS DG over N8.2b pension fund

    — 15th September 2018

    Investigators established that the sacked DG gave directives for the opening of the account “without any form of documentation and approval from the Office of Accountant General of the Federation” – Accused of withdrawing N2.6b cash from agency’s accounts Ade Alade, Abuja There appears to be no respite yet for the sacked Director General of the…

  • DAURA - VICTIM OF POLITICAL MACHINATIONS

    Daura, a victim of political exigency – Associate

    — 15th September 2018

    A close ally (name withheld) of Lawal Daura has dismissed the probe panel report on the embattled former spy chief an attempt to further humiliate Daura, who he described as a victim of political machinations. READ ALSO: Probe panel indicts ex-DSS DG over N8.2b pension fund According to him, Daura was sacrificed for political exigency….

  • IPOB

    Sit-at-home: IPOB shuts down South East, P.H

    — 15th September 2018

    A civil servant said IPOB should know that tribal agitations for separation would not solve the problem of the country Jeff Amechi Ogbo, Aloysius Attah – Onitsha; Geoffrey Anyanwu – Awka; David Onwuchekwa – Nnewi; Raphael Ede – Enugu; Obinna Odogwu – Abakaliki; Felix Ikem – Nsukka Yesterday’s sit-at-home order issued by Indigenous People of…

  • IPOB sit-at-home: 4 drivers missing, 15 TRUCKS burnt in P’Harcourt

    IPOB sit-at-home: 4 drivers missing, 15 trucks burnt in P’Harcourt

    — 15th September 2018

    No fewer than 15 trucks and buildings were reportedly destroyed and shops looted, as irate youths took advantage of the IPOB directive. – Police arrest 18 pro-Biafra supporters Tony John, Port Harcourt The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, turned violent as youths suspected to be supporters of the group allegedly…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]