Guard docked over alleged cell phone theft, granted N50,000 bail

A guard, Nnemeka Onyeamachi docked, in a Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, over alleged theft of a cell phone, has been granted bail in the sum of N50,000.

Onyeamanchi, who resides at Jabi, Abuja, had pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of trespass and theft.

The judge, Alhaji Ahmed Ado, granted the defendant N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Ado said that the surety must be member of executive, Dei-die Building Materials, Association, Abuja, and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 19, for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Judith Obatomi, told the court that One Ebiloma Adejoh, of Wuse Zone 5 Abuja, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station Abuja on Aug. 8.

Obatomi said the complainant reported that the defendant, who was a security guard at Onatrix Green Park and Garden, Zone 5, Abuja, stole the cell phone belonging to a customer of the relaxation centre.

“The defendant allegedly formed criminal intention, trespassed into the garden and stole a customer’s phone, “ the prosecutor said.

She said that during police investigation, the phone was recovered from the defendant.

Obatomi said that the offences contravened Sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.