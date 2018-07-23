Guangzhou: Chinese hoteliers evict Nigerians, other nationals

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Some Nigerians and nationals of three other countries were, at the weekend, evicted from hotels located in Guangzhou, in the Guangdong Province of China.

The decision by the hoteliers was said to have emanated from a directive by the Chinese police.

The evicted foreigners, according to Daily Sun findings, were said to have travelled to Guangzhou for business.

An anonymous Nigerian who raised the alarm from Guangzhou, said “We’ve been stranded for almost 48hrs now,” adding that, “No one is explaining anything. I’m trying to change my flight ASAP (as soon as possible). We are in Guangzhou.”

She continued: “I was in Tong Tong hotel when we were driven out. I was one of the fortunate ones to get a hotel yesterday afternoon at somewhere called 4th Building. The place is now full, while others are still loitering looking for shelter.”

Speaking further, the Nigerian lady said “I was thrown out of my hotel like a thief! Even though they had my money o! I’ve never been this embarrassed in my entire life.”

When contacted, the spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile, said the Nigerian Mission in Guangzhou confirmed the development.

The problem, according to Elias-Fatile started, on Friday evening, when offices had closed.

Elias-Fatile also said the Consulate General of Nigeria in Guangzhou is engaging the host authorities on the issue.

According to Elias-Fatile, “The Mission is engaging host authorities on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Nigerians that were ejected from the mentioned hotels have been accommodated elsewhere by the efforts of the Mission.

“The Mission has officially expressed disappointment on the action of the local security bureau. The provincial Foreign Office had intervened and normalcy has returned.

“A meeting is being scheduled for Monday to resolve the issue once and for all.”