GTBank Fashion Weekend Set to Showcase “Africa’s Finest” This November

BY CHRISTY ANYANWU

Fashion lovers are in for another scintillating fashion experience as the second edition of the GTBank Fashion weekend set to hold on the 11th and 12th of November, 2017. The 2-day event will showcase variety of Africa’s finest styles and trends.

The 2016 debut of the consumer-focused event received very positive reviews nationally and internationally. Attracting over 30,000 guests over the 2-day period, the event featured a series of master classes, runway shows and a curated retail exhibition – creating the biggest, most thrilling exposé of African fashion to take place on the continent till date. The retail exhibition gave the over 90 Small Businesses that participated the opportunity to exhibit, sell and connect with consumers, as well as discover new markets.

This year’s Fashion Master Classes will feature global fashion experts such as reality TV personality and runway coach J Alexander, best known for his work on America’s Next Top Model, to renowned fashion entrepreneur and celebrity stylist, June Ambrose to award winning fashion designer, Giles Deacon.

Other fashion and global media experts scheduled to host master classes at this year’s GTBank Fashion weekend include; Editor in-Chief of Essence Magazine, Vanessa De Luca; Kenyan-born Vanessa Kingori, publisher of British GQ Magazine – the famed gentleman’s fashion and style magazine; multi talented Nigerian photographer TY Bello; professional Makeup Artist and Educator, Danessa Myricks; and Fashion Editor & Style Consultant, Shiona Turini.

Fashion enthusiasts will also be treated to the ultimate shopping experience as dozens of Small Businesses will showcase a diverse range of carefully curated affordable and luxury apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty items, and much more. As part of the retail experience there will be a crafts market featuring indigenous fabric and accessories. Each day of the event will close with a series of epic Runway shows featuring Africa’s finest designers and renowned international designers.

, Mr Segun Agbaje, the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank explains the vision behind the 2017 GTBank Fashion Weekend .“initiative that is unlocking growth opportunities for small businesses and putting African fashion on a global pedestal. The 2017 GTBank Fashion Weekend will not only give visibility to the amazing talents and entrepreneurial drive of our people at home, it will also connect them with fashion leaders abroad, in order to build local capacity and expertise across the entire Fashion Value Chain.”