The Sun News
Latest
18th April 2018 - GSMA launches global mobile money certification scheme
18th April 2018 - NITDA’s capacity-building programme begins in Jigawa
18th April 2018 - Fulani herdsmen: Middle-Belt, SS, SE, SW must come together to win war -Yedimakudon
18th April 2018 - Silence of Tambuwal as Buhari meets with President Trump, and Prime Minister May
18th April 2018 - Angela Onyekaba 07051690848
18th April 2018 - Constitution amendment: Senate transmits 12 bills to Buhari for assent
18th April 2018 - Osinbajo, governance and the anti-corruption war
18th April 2018 - Rising cases of sexual harassment
18th April 2018 - The paradox of investing in Nigeria
18th April 2018 - The return of history to schools
Home / Business / GSMA launches global mobile money certification scheme
GSMA

GSMA launches global mobile money certification scheme

— 18th April 2018

Chinenye Anuforo

The Global System for Mobile Communication Association (GSMA) at the Mobile 360, West Africa event last week, announced the launch of the GSMA Mobile Money Certification, a global scheme for mobile money providers to offer safer, more transparent and more resilient financial services to millions of mobile money users around the world.

GSMA is an originally-European trade body that represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide. 

The certification relies on an independent assessment of a mobile money provider’s ability to deliver secure and reliable services, to protect the rights of consumers and to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

The certification is designed to enhance consumer trust and accelerate commercial partnerships by setting a high bar to which all providers can aspire.

“The GSMA Mobile Money Certification is a consumer-focused initiative, aimed at giving customers confidence that a provider has taken steps to ensure their funds are in safe hands, their rights are protected and they can expect a high level of customer service,” said chief regulatory officer, GSMA, John Giusti.

“With over 690 million accounts globally, the mobile money industry is having a clear impact on the global effort to expand financial inclusion, providing access to life-enhancing financial services and serving as a gateway to the digital economy. Mobile money is directly advancing 13 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals by facilitating access to essential services such as health and education, providing employment opportunities and reducing poverty,” he said.

The certification scheme follows a three-year process led by the GSMA, which worked together with providers in Africa, Asia and Latin America to understand the challenges of their business and assemble best practices from the markets. Certification is open to all mobile money providers, whether they are mobile operators, banks or other types of payment service providers. Orange Côte d’Ivoire, Safaricom (Kenya), Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited (Easypaisa Pakistan), Tigo Tanzania (Millicom Group) and Vodacom Tanzania are the first to be certified, covering 98 million accounts in four markets.

The certification promotes the application of consistent risk mitigation and consumer protection practices across key areas of business.

The requirements include a set of eight high-level principles and 300 detailed criteria covering issues.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

GSMA

GSMA launches global mobile money certification scheme

— 18th April 2018

Chinenye Anuforo The Global System for Mobile Communication Association (GSMA) at the Mobile 360, West Africa event last week, announced the launch of the GSMA Mobile Money Certification, a global scheme for mobile money providers to offer safer, more transparent and more resilient financial services to millions of mobile money users around the world. GSMA…

  • NITDA’s capacity-building programme begins in Jigawa

    — 18th April 2018

    In furtherance of its capacity-building mandate, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has launched a computer literacy training programme to capture the North West region of the country.  Addressing participants and guests at the event, which held at the Manpower Development Institute in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, the host, Governor Abubakar Badaru, remarked…

  • AGREEMENT Buhari

    Constitution amendment: Senate transmits 12 bills to Buhari for assent

    — 18th April 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja More than two years after it commenced its periodic constitution review exercise, the Senate, yesterday, transmitted 12 constitution alteration bills to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent. The bills are part of the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution as amended. One of the bills deals with the restriction of tenure of president…

  • Obaseki

    ‘No drainpipe project under Obaseki’

    — 18th April 2018

    Special Adviser to Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, has said the administration does not have any project that drains the resources of the state. Instead, he said, Obaseki has added value to the state’s several investments, including the Edo Fertiliser and Chemical plant, which has been producing fertiliser for…

  • Bush

    US ex-First Lady, Barbara Bush, dies at 92

    — 18th April 2018

    Former First Lady Barbara Bush has died. Aged 92 years, Bush died in Houston. Mrs. Bush served as First Lady of the United States during the tenure of President George H.W. Bush from 1989 to 1993. The office of George H.W. Bush released a statement announcing her death. She has been battling congestive heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share