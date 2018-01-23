Groups sensitise students on human trafficking

Henry Okonkwo

With the rise and worrisome trend in child labour and trafficking in Nigeria, the Hope-Aid Organisation, in conjunction with Shield the Child International Foundation, International Organization for Migration (IOM) Nigeria and several other groups have sought to enlist young students in the war to curb this social malaise.

The project tagged ‘Civil Society Actions against Child Labour and Trafficking in Nigeria and Boarder Communities’ was conceptualized to educate and involve school children, and the public on being responsive towards dangers and sundry issues related to child migration and trafficking.

The sensitization campaign which was primarily aimed at secondary school children held in five states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Edo, Lagos, Oyo and Ogun states. As part of scheme, the children were engaged in essay and art competition on ‘The effects of child trafficking in Nigeria,’ where winners got textbooks, computers and other prizes.

At the award and sensitization ceremony held recently at Ogun State, Mrs. Oluwakemi Oluwaseye, Project Manager, Shield the Child International Foundation disclosed that 11 schools participated in the competition, and 86 entries were received from students. She declared that the Hope Aid essay and art competition stems from the need to broaden the knowledge and participation of Nigerian students on issues related to child labour and trafficking in persons in Nigeria and across the borders.

According to her, the entire framework of the project is on their mission to ‘Support to free movement of persons and migrations in West Africa’- a goal she hinted was backed by the European Union, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). “We seek to obtain children’s perspective on child protection related issues encountered in their communities,” she said.

“Children are easy targets of human traffickers. So we seek to sensitize them on the hidden dangers, so that they become informed and not be lured by the promises of these traffickers. As the saying goes, ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.’

Also, a goodwill message from the Chief of Mission IOM Nigeria, Enira Krdzalic, was delivered by their representative, Elizabeth Poage. Addressing the body, the group attested that parents and children should be aware of the many tricks deployed by human traffickers to lure their victims.

They further vowed that the IOM as UN Migration Agency and the leading organization in migration will continue to work with the government, Non-State-Actors as well as UN agencies in Nigeria to provide assistance for the victims of trafficking and support awareness directed at combating trafficking in persons.