Groups protest alleged death rumour of Buhari in Abuja

Culture mix at Chinese New Year in Abuja— 2nd February 2017
By Magnus Eze ALast Saturday actually showed what the Lunar New Year means to the Chinese wherever they are when the Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China and the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria hosted the 2017 Chinese New Year, otherwise called Spring Festival in Abuja. The event which took place at the Chinese…
What will the prayer point be?
Hahaha……pls this so called groups, always pray for the living ones not d dead ones. Because no repentace in d land of d dead ones. So make ur prayer for many Nigerians who is surffering from hunger and hardship now.