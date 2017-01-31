The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
2nd February 2017 - Culture mix at Chinese New Year in Abuja
2nd February 2017 - Navy saves Nigeria N420b, earns N205.9m IGR
2nd February 2017 - Police arrest 17 suspects over Kafanchan killings – spokesman
2nd February 2017 - Lagosians call for enforcement of anti-kidnapping law
2nd February 2017 - Prisons Controller seeks public support in training inmates
2nd February 2017 - Kidnapping: Lagos beefs up security in schools
2nd February 2017 - Anambra  Govt drags tenants to court over waste levy collection
2nd February 2017 - BREAKING: Senate may probe Osinbajo’s official residence with alleged N250m gatehouse
2nd February 2017 -  Don’t take up arms against Muslims, herdsmen,  cleric urges Christians
2nd February 2017 - Army recruitment: Kwara SSG identifies reasons for indigenes’ short-change
Home / National / Groups protest alleged death rumour of Buhari in Abuja

Groups protest alleged death rumour of Buhari in Abuja

— 31st January 2017

A coalition of civil society groups is currently staging a march in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja calling for prayers and support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the group, Nigerians should pray for President Buhari instead of wishing him dead.

Given the economic situation of the country, the group also demanded that blackmailers should leave Central Bank governor Godwin Emefiele alone.

Recall that the disturbing report was first broken by an alleged fake Metro (UK) site that “quoted” the Nigerian mission in the country as confirming the president’s death.

The report claimed that Buhari visited the UK for medical check over an unknown disease adding that details of his death were still sketchy.

The presidency has denied the report that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is holidaying abroad is dead.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Segun Adio

2 Comments

  1. Imo Chukwuemeka 31st January 2017 at 4:59 pm
    Reply

    What will the prayer point be?

  2. One-week, One-trouble. 31st January 2017 at 11:07 pm
    Reply

    Hahaha……pls this so called groups, always pray for the living ones not d dead ones. Because no repentace in d land of d dead ones. So make ur prayer for many Nigerians who is surffering from hunger and hardship now.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Culture mix at Chinese New Year in Abuja

— 2nd February 2017

By Magnus Eze ALast Saturday actually showed what the Lunar New Year means to the Chinese wherever they are when the Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China and the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria hosted the 2017 Chinese New Year, otherwise called Spring Festival in Abuja. The event which took place at the Chinese…

  • Navy saves Nigeria N420b, earns N205.9m IGR

    — 2nd February 2017

    Navy saves Nigeria N420b, earns N205.9m IGR BY PHILIP NWOSU The Nigerian Navy said it confiscated crude oil and diesel worth N420 billion in 2016 from suspected crude oil thieves and saboteurs in the country’s oil producing region The Chief of the Naval Staff, (CNS) Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas who made the revelation while presenting…

  • Police arrest 17 suspects over Kafanchan killings – spokesman

    — 2nd February 2017

    (ABUJA) The Nigeria Police said it had arrested 17 suspects involved in the recent killings in Kafanchan, Kaduna state. Force Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, Chief Superintendent of Police, made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja when he presented the suspects before newsmen. He said that 29 assorted firearms were recovered from the suspects. He explained that…

  • Lagosians call for enforcement of anti-kidnapping law

    — 2nd February 2017

    Some Lagos residents on Thursday, February 2, described the signing of the Lagos State Kidnapping Prohibition Bill, 2016 into law by Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode as “a step in the right direction’’. They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Lagos that the state government should ensure strict enforcement of the law….

  • Prisons Controller seeks public support in training inmates

    — 2nd February 2017

    The Assistant Controller General, Nigeria Prisons Service, Zone D, Mr Mayala  Musa, on Thursday, February 2, urged wealthy Nigerians to support the service in the training of inmates to make them better citizens. Musa, who made the appealed in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, said it was important to offer skills training to the…

Archive

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351