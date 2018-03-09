The Sun News
Latest
9th March 2018 - Group writes Obaseki, wants Ekiadolor College revived
9th March 2018 - Edo govt diverted IDPs’ rice –PDP
9th March 2018 - Gumi attacks Buhari over Kano wedding
9th March 2018 - We’ve done our best –Buhari
9th March 2018 - Ajimobi appoints Tunji, The Sun’s Executive Director as spokesman
9th March 2018 - Rivers: Presidency yet to inform me about Buhari’s visit –Wike 
9th March 2018 - Umahi orders arrest of deputy chief of staff, appointees
8th March 2018 - Senate summons British coy over $3.3b oil deal
8th March 2018 - Buhari’ll address security challenges in Plateau – APC chair
8th March 2018 - FAAN security arrests 2 Immigration officers for attempted human trafficking
Home / National / Group writes Obaseki, wants Ekiadolor College revived

Group writes Obaseki, wants Ekiadolor College revived

— 9th March 2018

Emma Njoku

A socio-cultural group, under the aegis of Benin National Congress, has appealed to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to revive the College of Education, Ekiadolor, in Edo South which was revoked by the immediate past administration of former governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

In a letter addressed to Obaseki, dated February 2, 2018, and signed by the Vice President, Evang. Ralph Osaigbokan Onaghise, the group alleged that the obliteration of the college, which it described as one of the foremost colleges, fell “short of popular evaluation of Edo south oil resources (which is the fulcrum of Edo state capital and recurrent expenditures); and its population indices which places Edo south senatorial district well above other districts up together.”

The group said: “As a governor, we write you as one who is in charge of the three senatorial districts; not as governor of Edo south extraction at all. We are approaching you,  a people who are heavily laden with deluge of depression arising from a seeming anti-Edo south policy against, hitherto, thriving academic centres- College of Education, Ekiadolor; College of Agriculture, Iguorhiakhi and the state School of Nursing, Benin- all of these have been allegedly sacrificed for the Edo University, Iyamoh, at the expense of logic and due recompense for Edo south whose oil and gas resources are explored daily for the benefit of the ‘whole’ state.”

The group further alleged that the plan to replace College of Edcation, Ekiadolor  with the proposed Tayo Akpata University was “a smokescreen aimed at denying Edo south its statutory host community of the oldest colleges of education, College of Agriculture and the School of Nursing, with a view to transplanting same to the Edo University, Iyamoh – because, the proposed university was not designed to exist.”    

The group argued that the Edo University, Iyamoh, which was conceived same time with the Tayo Akpata University is already a world-class citadel of learning in its 300 levels programme, while the so-called Tayo Akpata is yet to be certified by the Nigerian University Commission for formal existence.

“And bad enough, your administration is seemingly bent on killing the College of Education, Ekiadolor despite pleas by well-meaning stakeholders that you kindly consider relocating the college to Abudu to further its corporate existence.

“We are constrained to ask – what sin did Edo south people commit to deserve this policy of denials?”

The group warned that, “the denials of concrete structures of human capital development is a time bomb,” which brute expression may manifest in form of mass protests against “perceived insensitivity to our people’s plight.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Group writes Obaseki, wants Ekiadolor College revived

— 9th March 2018

Emma Njoku A socio-cultural group, under the aegis of Benin National Congress, has appealed to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to revive the College of Education, Ekiadolor, in Edo South which was revoked by the immediate past administration of former governor, Adams Oshiomhole. In a letter addressed to Obaseki, dated February 2, 2018, and signed…

  • Edo govt diverted IDPs’ rice –PDP

    — 9th March 2018

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, on Wednesday, accused Edo State Government of diverting 4,721 bags of rice donated to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in the state by the Federal Government. State Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih  made the allegation when he received about 400 members of the All Progressive…

  • Gumi attacks Buhari over Kano wedding

    — 9th March 2018

    Prominent Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi,  has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over his presence at the wedding of Fatima, daughter of Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje,  and Idris, the son of Abiola Ajimobi, Oyo State governor. Senate President Bukola Saraki and 22 governors were also at the elaborate wedding which took place in Kano penultimate…

  • We’ve done our best –Buhari

    — 9th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration has done well on the three-pronged promises made to Nigerians before the 2015 elections. Buhari added that he remains undeterred and focused on securing the lives and properties of all Nigerians. The president Salman of Saudi Arabia, at the Presidential Villa, yesterday, in a statement by…

  • Ajimobi appoints Tunji, The Sun’s Executive Director as spokesman

    — 9th March 2018

    Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has appointed Mr. Bolaji Tunji as special adviser, Communication and Strategy.   He takes over from Mr. Yomi Layinka, who has been re-assigned as special adviser, Ibadan Media City Project. A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Olalekan Alli, conveyed the governor’s decision, on Wednesday. Alli said…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share