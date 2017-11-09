Group warns Oyegun against visiting Ebonyi Friday
9th November 2017
From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki
The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Youth Vanguard, on Thursday, warned the National
Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun not to visit the state on Friday.
Oyegun had planned to visit the state to, among others, parley with the state executive on scertain issues bothering the party. Although the purpose of the visit was not clear, Daily Sun gathered that it might not be unconnected to the 2019 governorship elections.
In a statement issued to newsmen in Abakaliki, National Leader of the group, Engr. Frank Ngwu, alleged that Oyegun had a hand in the leaderaship crisis rocking the party in the state.
Ngwu said: “We make bold to state categorically that our national
chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is behind the leadership crisis in
Ebonyi State chapter of the APC through inconsistent issuance of
directive.
“When some moneybag visited him, he authored a letter on
February 23, 2017appointing one Eze Nwachukwu as the state Acting
Chairman. When contempt proceeding was served on him, he quickly
authorized another letter on April 25 withdrawing his initial letter
“And despite his letter of withdrawal, he is still relating with
Nwachukwu Eze as the state Chairman. For instance, during the courtesy
visit to the Vice president, Yemi Osibanjo by all the state chairmen
of the party, Oyegun cleared Nwachukwu instead of Ben Nwobasi who is
the authentic chairman of the party.
“We can’t allow such character to come and cause mayhem in the state
because of his double standard. We want him to resolve the crisis
before coming to Ebonyi state otherwise we will resist him from
stepping his foot into Ebonyi soil.
“His leadership incompetence has further exacerbated the crisis in our state chapter of APC and this has endangered the strength of our party in the state. Rather than dissipating his energy to visit Ebonyi, he should expedite action to
see that the cases still pending in the court are resolved to its logical conclusion. We can’t receive him when he has not done anything meaningful to resolve the court case.
The group also noted that the state executive committee of the party was not aware of any visit by the national chairman and warned him against taking any decision that would cause breach of public peace in the state.
He therefore warned that if Oyegun flouts the order, the group would
mobilize their teeming the members and supporters to protest against
the visit.
However, the group commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his effort
in repositioning the country and fight against corruption stressing
that they would mobilize their members to give him a resounding
welcome when he will visit the state on Tuesday.
