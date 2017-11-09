Group warns Oyegun against visiting Ebonyi Friday

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Youth Vanguard, on Thursday, warned the National

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun not to visit the state on Friday.

Oyegun had planned to visit the state to, among others, parley with the state executive on scertain issues bothering the party. Although the purpose of the visit was not clear, Daily Sun gathered that it might not be unconnected to the 2019 governorship elections.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abakaliki, National Leader of the group, Engr. Frank Ngwu, alleged that Oyegun had a hand in the leaderaship crisis rocking the party in the state.

Ngwu said: “We make bold to state categorically that our national

chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is behind the leadership crisis in

Ebonyi State chapter of the APC through inconsistent issuance of

directive.

“When some moneybag visited him, he authored a letter on

February 23, 2017appointing one Eze Nwachukwu as the state Acting

Chairman. When contempt proceeding was served on him, he quickly

authorized another letter on April 25 withdrawing his initial letter

“And despite his letter of withdrawal, he is still relating with

Nwachukwu Eze as the state Chairman. For instance, during the courtesy

visit to the Vice president, Yemi Osibanjo by all the state chairmen

of the party, Oyegun cleared Nwachukwu instead of Ben Nwobasi who is

the authentic chairman of the party.

“We can’t allow such character to come and cause mayhem in the state

because of his double standard. We want him to resolve the crisis

before coming to Ebonyi state otherwise we will resist him from

stepping his foot into Ebonyi soil.

“His leadership incompetence has further exacerbated the crisis in our state chapter of APC and this has endangered the strength of our party in the state. Rather than dissipating his energy to visit Ebonyi, he should expedite action to

see that the cases still pending in the court are resolved to its logical conclusion. We can’t receive him when he has not done anything meaningful to resolve the court case.

The group also noted that the state executive committee of the party was not aware of any visit by the national chairman and warned him against taking any decision that would cause breach of public peace in the state.

He therefore warned that if Oyegun flouts the order, the group would

mobilize their teeming the members and supporters to protest against

the visit.

However, the group commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his effort

in repositioning the country and fight against corruption stressing

that they would mobilize their members to give him a resounding

welcome when he will visit the state on Tuesday.