OKOROCHA

Group warns Okorocha over attack on Sen. Umeh

— 25th July 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anambra Central Senatorial Zone Peoples Assembly (ANCSZPA) has warned Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State to stop his ongoing verbal attacks on Sen. Victor Umeh, the senator representing the area in the Senate.

The group noted that the attack on the Umeh was a very big distraction on him whom they said was a focused legislator that has achieved much for the Senatorial Zone within a short time he has been in the hallowed chambers.

Leader and facilitator of the group, Chief Ben Arinze Anyaorah gave the warning after an interactive meeting to sensitise its members on importance of registration as voters for the 2019 general election held at Ogidi town hall, Ogidi Idemili North Local Government Area.

Anyaorah said that the group had to caution the Imo State governor in view of the constant uncivilised verbal attacks on Sen. Umeh by the governor, who allegedly said was brought to political limelight by Sen. Umeh when he was the national chairman of APGA. He added that aside that Umeh positive performance within a short time he had stayed in the senate should be commended instead of distraction.

“Governor Okorocha is ungrateful, if he is grateful he will not attack Senator Umeh because the senator was one of those who made him, I taught what he should have been doing is always commending Umeh.

“The senator has done well within the short time he has stayed in the senate, Anambra central senatorial zone people are happy, Governor Okorocha should mind his business in Imo state, Sen. Umeh is doing well and our people are happy with him,” Anyaorah stated.

 

