Group warns Nnamdi Kanu against inflammatory remarks against Northerners
— 15th August 2017
FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI
Some youths under the aegis of the North East Unity Forum (NEUF) have warned the leader of Indigenous People of Biarfra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu against inflammatory statements against northerners and their leaders.
Chairman of the Forum, Comrade Alkassim Nuhu Abdulkadir, disclosed this while addressing a press conference at late Sir Abubakar Tafawa tomb, Bauchi, on Tuesday, saying they stand by agitation of Patriotic
Coalition of Northern groups.
Abdulkadir said: “We hereby reaffirm an unflinching support for the
patriotic coalition of Northern groups and advise Nnamdi Kanu and his
rowdy crowd to desist from making further inflammatory remarks against our people and our leaders”
According to him, unruly crowd in the south eastern part of this
country led by Kanu had for quite a long been disturbing the peace of
the nation with the greater emphasis on northerners whom they call
“baboons in zoo” and other derogatory names which “we are not ready to tolerate it any longer”
He continued, “That is why we feel duty bound to break the silence
on the unhealthy development introduced into the country by some self seeking unpatriotic elements who preach hates, incitement and violence in the name of agitation for an independent Biafaran nation”
He said the Northeast Unity Forum condemned Dr. Usman Bugaje’s hostility towards the Patriotic Coalition, stressing that “more pronounced in its hostility to the patriotic Northern Coalition is the contraption fronted by certain Usman Bugaje, which persisted in muscling the coalition in to partisanship in favour of presidential aspiration of a north east politician with an open preference for the Igbo at the expense of Northern interest.”
Abdulkadir stressed that the Forum sees Dr. Usman Bugaje moves through the lens “to cowardly sabotage” and wishes to “advice him to shed the cloak of intrigue and come in to the open to test his popularity against the overwhelming interest of Majority northerners.”
He however, urged Northerners to continue to support the peaceful pursuit of a united and prosperous Nigeria as championed by the coalition of Patriotic Northern groups to disregard the anti North schemes of Dr Bugaje and his fellow conspirators.
