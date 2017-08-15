The Sun News
Group warns Nnamdi Kanu against inflammatory remarks against Northerners

Group warns Nnamdi Kanu against inflammatory remarks against Northerners

— 15th August 2017

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

Some youths under the aegis of the North East Unity Forum (NEUF) have warned the leader of Indigenous People of Biarfra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu against inflammatory statements against northerners and their leaders.

Chairman of the Forum, Comrade Alkassim Nuhu Abdulkadir, disclosed this while addressing a press conference at late Sir Abubakar Tafawa tomb, Bauchi, on Tuesday, saying they stand by agitation of Patriotic

Coalition of Northern groups.

Abdulkadir said: “We hereby reaffirm an unflinching support for the

patriotic coalition of Northern groups and advise Nnamdi Kanu and his

rowdy crowd to desist from making further inflammatory remarks against our people and our leaders”

According to him, unruly crowd in the south eastern part of this

country led by Kanu had for quite a long been disturbing the peace of

the nation with the greater emphasis on northerners whom they call

“baboons in zoo” and other derogatory names which “we are not ready to tolerate it any longer”

He continued,  “That is why we feel duty bound to break the silence

on the unhealthy development introduced into the country by some self seeking unpatriotic elements who preach hates, incitement and violence in the name of agitation for an independent Biafaran nation”

He said the Northeast Unity Forum  condemned Dr. Usman Bugaje’s hostility towards the Patriotic Coalition,  stressing that “more pronounced in its hostility to the patriotic Northern Coalition is the contraption fronted by certain Usman Bugaje, which persisted in muscling the coalition in to partisanship in favour of presidential aspiration of a north east politician with an open preference for the Igbo at the expense of Northern interest.”

Abdulkadir stressed that the Forum sees Dr. Usman Bugaje moves through the lens “to cowardly sabotage” and wishes to “advice him to shed the cloak of intrigue and come in to the open to test his popularity against the overwhelming interest of Majority northerners.”

He however, urged Northerners to continue to support the peaceful pursuit of a united and prosperous Nigeria as championed by the coalition of Patriotic Northern groups to disregard the anti North schemes of Dr Bugaje and his fellow conspirators.

Segun Adio

  1. alain 15th August 2017 at 10:50 pm
    It is too late for you Comrade Alkassim Nuhu Abdulkadir . You can’t do more than what Buhari has done already. If Buhari sees himself as Lord over the Judiciary member committee, then Mazi Kanu has no respect you and Buhari. You must know that Buhari is a law breaker and his followers are law breakers too. So, you can’t do anything other than to pick up your guns, if you have any at all, bitch! You can’t do nothing because you are an illiterate with no sense of belonging. You can smoke gums in drums and pipes but don’t ever fuck up this time around. You and your people have been taking us for granted and we are warning you to behave well or face the new songs.This is not before where we say less forgive and live together in peace. We have disintegrated, so you can go to hell in shame. Since Buhari has no conscience and morals respect one’s family, then you are a coward.
    He can’t rule us as military in this 21st century, so go back to school and learn. We have tolerated a lot from your people and we say enough is enough. We don’t want to be in Nigeria, so amend the constitution for any one to go and you say no we must stay together. We can’t stay together Alkasim. Just go your way, because i am tired of your alliterate thinking and treats. You will die even before you arrive here. You should stand on the quick notice order to the IGBO on 1st of October rather than playing politics with Charly Boy. We will be holding your leaders ransom until they disown you.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 16th August 2017 at 12:15 am
    It is no longer about Kanu and IPOB group. It is now about God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. The battle has begun- Biafran strike point number one is the enemy’s barracks and thugs in Biafraland of the five south east states. God Is With Us!!!

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
