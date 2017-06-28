Group warns FCT residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

The President, Society for the Promotion of People`s Rights, Mr. Williams Osaze, on Monday, advised residents of FCT against indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

Osaze gave the call in an interview, in Abuja.

He said that the advice became necessary considering the harmful effects of refuse on human health as well as ensuring environmental cleanliness and the well-being of the people.

“Residents should try as much as possible to keep their environment clean; it is the responsibility of everybody to complement government’s efforts in this regard.

“A healthy nation is a wealthy nation; it is on this note that I am always advising the people on the need to maintain personal and environmental hygiene.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to the people of the FCT to avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the drains along the roads.

“The organisation has been on sensitisation exercise telling the FCT residents on the dangers of indiscriminate disposal of refuse.

“We tell them to ensure that their environment is always clean and healthy as such will enhance environmental cleanliness and promote a healthy living.

“The sensitisation exercise is also to help the residents take a proactive step to curtail such habit.

“They should consider its health implications on human lives and also know that indiscriminate dumping of refuse can increase flooding in the city as well,’’ he said

He said that dumping of refuse in gutters, markets and other places indiscriminately could be a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which would lead to the spread of communicable diseases.

Osaze advised residents to always keep their dustbins tight and cover them at all times as debris from uncovered dustbins might drop into the gutters.

He also urged the residents to clean the gutters and canals in their immediate environment for the sake of their health and the health of the nation.

The president, however, warned the residents to always dispose their wastes in designated places for easy evacuation by cleaning contractors. (NAN)