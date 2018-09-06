– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - Naomi Campbell Takes Wizkid As Her Date To GQ Awards
6th September 2018 - Ebonyi gets new police boss 
6th September 2018 - Osun Assembly congratulates Salinsile, Adedeji on new appointments
6th September 2018 - Birth registration: Fraud control at entry point
6th September 2018 - Igbo  Women Day holds Saturday in Lagos
6th September 2018 - 2019: Youth group endorses Atiku
6th September 2018 - Buhari not indifferent to farmers/herders clashes – Presidency
6th September 2018 - I’ll prioritise anti-corruption war, says Enugu guber aspirant
6th September 2018 - Soldiers kill terrorists, recover weapons, rustled livestock in Borno
6th September 2018 - PDP inaugurates 19-member caretaker c’ittee for Anambra
Home / National / Group wants religious leaders to vet candidates for elections
LEGACY

Group wants religious leaders to vet candidates for elections

— 6th September 2018

Ismail Omipidan

A non-governmental organisation, the Legacy Initiative International (LII), has advocated the need for religious leaders to always vet candidates before encouraging electorate to vote for them.

To this end, an initiative for Christian and Islamic religious leaders to collaborate, with a view to interrogating the capacity of political office seekers has been unveiled.

The initiative, promoted by the Dr. Kenny Martins-led Legacy Initiative International, believes that the spiritual factor was necessary to aid the Nigerian voters enthrone good governance by electing only persons that have been duly vetted into political offices.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi gets new police boss

Dr. Martins, who is the grand patron of the Legacy Initiative International, flanked by other patrons of the group including Bishop Bayo Babalola, Bishop Oscar Ossai, Prince Chudi Chukwuani and the group’s national secretary, Chief Johnny Ucheagha at the media unveiling of the initiative in Lagos, on Wednesday, also explained the past roles played by the group in stabilising the country’s democracy.

He however, lamented that the group’s efforts had been seemingly frustrated by the enthronement of leaders without capacity to drive the country, saying that despite the abundance of churches and mosques in the country, the God factor had been totally removed from governance.

“Let the Christian and Muslim leaders sit together formulate a template for solution and play the power game together, interrogate the candidates and when you have found them worthy you preach about them from the pulpit and from the mosques.

We are canvassing now for PVCs and people are getting aware, the Adeboyes, the Oyedepos are doing so, but when they have gotten these PVCs, what do they do with it? It is inappropriate for Christians not to bring their first eleven in moral quotient to governance, same with Muslims.

READ ALSO: Osun Assembly congratulates Salinsile, Adedeji on new appointments

“Let the first eleven from the religious leaders take over the government so that our country can move forward,” Dr. Martins said.

Also speaking yesterday, Prince Chukwuani, former national chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP), noted that “There is a common thread tying Christian and Muslim leaders in the country and that is good governance. We are about to go on the second lap of the meeting of all Christian leaders in Lagos, meeting of all Muslim leaders in Kano/Kaduna and this will be followed by a convergence of the two for peace.

“We have to set a different narrative to save Nigeria. We do not want to introduce perpetual conflict in Nigeria. They are going to pick their candidates but all we are saying is that let the PVCs count for once.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EBONYI

Ebonyi gets new police boss 

— 6th September 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja A new Commissioner of Police has been appointed for Ebonyi State. He is Hyelasinda Musa Kimo. The appointment, according to Police signal from the Force Secretary, dated September 5, 2018, is with immediate effect. The former commissioner of police in the state, Titus Sumba Larmode, has been redeployed to the Detective College,…

  • OSUN ASSEMBLY

    Osun Assembly congratulates Salinsile, Adedeji on new appointments

    — 6th September 2018

    The Osun State House of Assembly has congratulated Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile over his appointment as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Rauf Aregbesola and Elder Tunde Adedeji who was appointed as the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission. Salinsile, who until his appointment was the state Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well…

  • IGBO WOMEN

    Igbo  Women Day holds Saturday in Lagos

    — 6th September 2018

    Gloria Okezie-Okafor The women’s wing  of the Igbo Community in Lagos  will hold its  first Igbo Women Day celebration at the SWAN Centre of the National   Stadium, Surulere Lagos on Saturday. The group comprises various Igbo speaking clans  and women from all walks of life.   The  event, put  together as part of the group’s initiative…

  • ATIKU

    2019: Youth group endorses Atiku

    — 6th September 2018

    Peter Anosike As the 2019 general election draws near, a youth group under the aegis of “AAA Divine project 2019” has thrown its weight  behind the presidential aspiration of the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, leader of the group, Evangelist Steven Madu,  said the choice was made after…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari not indifferent to farmers/herders clashes – Presidency

    — 6th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has described as wicked and unfounded conclusion by a media organisation in its editorial that President Muhammadu Buhari is sympathetic to the activities of violent herdsmen, and has been indifferent to their atrocities. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share