Group wants probe of alleged killer vaccine

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Abuja

The New Initiative for Credible Leadership (NICREL) has called on the Nigerian Army to investigate the allegations that it is injecting students and pupils with killer vaccines and bring those behind the fake news to justice.

The group which described the rumours as false said the situation has brought untold distress to children and their parents as they usually find out that they have panicked over nothing.

In a statement in Abuja signed by Rev. Steven Onwu, the Executive Secretary‎, he said those behind the fake news must be fished out and brought to book.

‎‎”The army has observed the worrisome incidents of hoaxes about soldiers supposedly forcefully injecting students and pupils with killer vaccines. “This has caused untold distress to children and their parents as they usually find out that they have panicked over nothing. None of those that have responded to the fake news have been able to tender credible evidence of anyone being forcefully vaccinated in any part of the country.

“The hoaxes and those spreading fake news about them represent the lowest form of debasement to which even certified scums can sink as the action amounts to preying on the gullibility of poor masses, a pure act of causing terror to spread among the populace.

“This situation has forced schools to shut down in several states as people dressed in military outfits pretend to force pupils to receive vaccination.