Home / National / Group wants Anambra CJ to take over new High Court complex

Group wants Anambra CJ to take over new High Court complex

— 12th October 2017

By Zika Bobby

Igbo-Gadimma Foundation has urged Anambra State Chief Judge, Peter Umeadi to take over the multimillion-naira High Court complex in Orumba South Local Government Area.

National President of the Igbo socio-cultural group, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, in a statement in Lagos, recently,  said abandoning the judiciary complex is a waste of scarce resource and against public interest.

He said the edifice was built and presented to the state judiciary by an indigene of Umuchukwu, in Orumba South, Prof. Godwin Maduka, an America-based medical doctor, and stressed that non-takeoff of the complex, for judiciary services, was being hindered by bad politics and unnecessary litigation.

Ezeonwuka said the group sees those opposed to the court complex from functioning as enemies of the people.

He called on the state chief judge to activate the court, as he assured him of the people’s support.

“We want to commend the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Peter Umeadi, for the revolutionary efforts he has been making in Anambra judiciary.

“This ultra modern court complex, completed since 2016, has not been made to function effectively by the state judiciary because of litigations on the right name for the community.

“We are aware that Nkerehi, which was the name, had been change to Umuchukwu, through a referendum in 2008, but, some people are holding on to that to ensure that this good thing doesn’t see the light of day.

“We shall organise a 100, 000-man march against these agents of darkness in that community. This is sabotage in the efforts to develop Igboland and the name of a community should not stop this laudable project.

“We see it as a discouragement to our brothers who wish to invest at home. We are calling on Anambra Chief Judge to graciously take over the complex and allow the dispensation of justice to commence there; he has the powers to do so.

“The National Judicial Council has given him the prerogative to act; Igbo-Gadimma assures him of our support and no one should attempt to blackmail the chief judge on this matter,” he said.

