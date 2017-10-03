The Sun News
Group urges Nigerians to resolve differences through constitutional means

Group urges Nigerians to resolve differences through constitutional means

— 3rd October 2017

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola

Leader of a faith based organisation, Our Daily Manna, (ODM) Adamawa state chapter,  Pastor Sunday Yakubu, has called on Nigerians to embrace peace and unity of the country by employing constitutional means for resolving their differences.

Yakubu made the remark, on Monday, during a joint one year anniversary of the group’s existence in Adamawa and the 57th independence Day celebration of the country organised by the grou,  in Yola.

According to him, “Nigeria belongs to all, no one person or group of persons is more important or more entitled than the other in this space that we all call home.”

“We have the responsibility to live in peace and harmony with one another, to seek peaceful and constitutional means of expressing our wishes and desires and resist all who might seek to sow confusion and hatred for their own selfish interest.”

The leader of the devotional group also called on agitators to continue to sue for peace and unity of the country and to go back to the drawing board in finding ways to make their needs known.

The group also called on all Citizens to remain steadfast in prayers for the country and its leadership for growth and economic prosperity adding that the organization is an interdenominational group committed to strengthening Christian homes with daily devotional which will eventually lead to the prosperity of the country.

