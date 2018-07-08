The Sun News
Latest
8th July 2018 - Group urges Gov. Obaseki to link Opkella with Agenebode
8th July 2018 - Buhari reacts to Saraki’s acquittal, says ‘perseverance worthy of emulation’
8th July 2018 - FG approves N12.7b for mineral exploration
8th July 2018 - Undocumented influx of Fulani into communities must stop – Middle Belt Forum
8th July 2018 - Poly sacks rector in Osun over PhD certificate scandal
8th July 2018 - Ogun 2019: Isiaka meets ADC exco, seeks support
8th July 2018 - Top five players who have never lifted the World Cup
8th July 2018 - Your Edo rigging template won’t work in Ekiti, Fayose replies Oshiomhole
8th July 2018 - Okorocha calls for restructuring of Police Trust Fund
8th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Working against peoples’ will, invitation to democratic doom – cleric
Home / National / Group urges Gov. Obaseki to link Opkella with Agenebode
OBASEKI

Group urges Gov. Obaseki to link Opkella with Agenebode

— 8th July 2018

Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Usagbe Club of Nigeria has appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to actualise his promise to construct‎ a link road from Okpella to Agenebode, the two major towns of Etsako East Local Area of the state.

President of the Club, Tony Akiotu, made the appeal in Benin-City at the opening ceremony of the club’s 2018 Retreat/Convention.

He explained that the construction of the road would lessen the plight of the people of Okpella having to travel first to Auchi before connecting Agenebode, their local government headquarter.

Besides, the club also urged the governor to actualise ‎the decision to construct the already advertised road project from Ivioghe-Iviebua-Ivianokpodi-Iviukhuah-Iviegbepui-Iviukwe-Ekwosor, saying that the road would help to network Weppa and Wanno Communities and provide comfort for the people with attendant economic benefits.

It, however, commended Governor Obaseki for establishing the School of Aqua Culture and Marine Technology in Agenebode in fulfilment of his promise to upgrade the School of Agriculture in the Community.

Speaking through his Senior Special Adviser on Political Matters, Mr. Yakubu Gowon, Governor Obaseki, commended members of the Club for contributing to peace building and reconciliation among communities.

In his lecture, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr. Jimoh Ejegbai, noted that conflict was part of human existence.

In the lecture entitled “Social Clubs and Government Partnership in Fostering Peace and Conflict Resolution”, Ejegbai said Social clubs and Government must partner to ensure that at all times there is conflict resolution.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OBASEKI

Group urges Gov. Obaseki to link Opkella with Agenebode

— 8th July 2018

Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The Usagbe Club of Nigeria has appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to actualise his promise to construct‎ a link road from Okpella to Agenebode, the two major towns of Etsako East Local Area of the state. President of the Club, Tony Akiotu, made the appeal in…

  • Buhari reacts to Saraki’s acquittal, says ‘perseverance worthy of emulation’

    — 8th July 2018

      Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the Supreme Court’s acquittal of Senate President Bukola Saraki over false declaration of assets. According to him, Saraki like himself when he was seeking the highest office of the land, went through the tortuous path of using the judicial process, to prove his innocence, saying…

  • FG approves N12.7b for mineral exploration

    — 8th July 2018

      Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has approved the sum of N12.7 billion for mineral exploration data generation for investors and operators in the mining sector. Speaking during an interview with newsmen in Abuja, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, said the approval was geared towards the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s…

  • Undocumented influx of Fulani into communities must stop – Middle Belt Forum

    — 8th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called for an immediate end to the undocumented influx of Fulani from the whole world to communities across the central Nigeria. The Forum also restated its preparedness to negotiate and renegotiate the position of the middle belt in the Nigeria state with apparently recognized power blocks…

  • Poly sacks rector in Osun over PhD certificate scandal

    — 8th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Igbajo Polytechnic, Igbajo, Osun State, has sacked its Acting Rector, Akinola Olaolu, for allegedly using a fraudulent PhD certificates to get the job. This was disclosed at the weekend by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the institution, Chief Olajide Oyewole, while addressing pressmen over the scandal. Oyewole said…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share