Group urges FG to stop Benue killings

— 9th February 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group, Good Friends of Ortom (GOFOR), has called on the federal government to take discernible measures to end the killings of Benue people by herdsmen and compensate victims of herdsmen attacks in Benue state in line with the United Nations (UN) Charter.

Chairman of the group, Arc. Tyozenda Maria and Secretary, Alexander Orgbo, in a statement condemned the killing in the state, describing it as unwarranted, merciless and a calculated genocide which must be immediately stopped.

They also expressed concern over the attendant silence of both the federal government and security authorities to the alarm raised by Governor Ortom and other concerned citizens about the planned attacks of the state by herdsmen before the eventual attacks.

They urged the federal government and security agencies to arrest leaders of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) and charge them before a criminal court of competent jurisdiction without any further delay for making good their threats to attack Benue State.

The group warned that if the federal government failed to arrest MAKH leader, it would be left with no option than to approach the International Criminal Court of Justice and invite the United Nations to come to the aid of the defenseless, peace loving Benue people.

