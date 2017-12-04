Group urges Borno govt. to conduct census of persons with disabilities

The Network of Civil Society Organisations, Borno Chapter, has called on the state government to conduct head-count of Persons with Disabilities (PLWD), to fast track implementation of support services to them.

Chairman of the organisation, Mr Ahmad Shehu, made the call at a rally to commemorate the 2017 International Day of Persons with Disabilities, on Monday, in Maiduguri.

Shehu said that the call was imperative to build a comprehensive data of persons with disability to facilitate proper planning and implementation of support programmes.

He said that lack of population data on persons with disabilities hindered effective implementation of programmes, designed to improve their social and economic well-being.

“The government should create an enabling environment for PLWD to attain their potentials because it is the only way to prevent them from street begging.

“Absence of data of persons with disabilities affect planning and interventions, hence the need to carry out census.

“Establishment of social protection programme is essential to guarantee their support and survival. Special programme for employment and education of the PLWD should be implemented in the state,” he said.

Shehu urged the United Nations (UN) agencies and development organisations to accord priority in their interventions to persons with disabilities in the state.

Also, Malam Umar Muhammad, the Chairman of the Blind Association, appealed to the National Emergency Agency (NEMA), to include their members in the emergency food intervention programme.

Muhammad lamented that persons with disabilities were not benefiting from the programme in the crisis affected areas of the state.

“We registered 41, 414 members, most of them were displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency.

“It is disheartening to see that we are not benefiting from the food intervention programme,” he said.

Muhammad also called on Governor Kashim Shettima, to appoint their members into various political positions, to ensure their representation in governance. (NAN)