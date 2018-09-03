Group tutors Nnokwa youths on education, new skills

The scheme was open to all youths from Nnokwa town and beyond, targeted at enriching their knowledge and equipping them to overcome the challenges of life.

Job Osazuwa

Eminent indigenes of Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on the platform of the Nnokwa Progress Union (NPU), Lagos branch, recently exposed youths, teenagers and others to how to become successful in life.

The event, which was held on August 25 at the Nnokwa Town Hall in Ejigbo area of the state, was organised by the education committee of the union. It was its ninth edition and had about 200 participants in attendance..

Hard work, commitment, determination, passion, perseverance and honesty were the words that re-echoed at the hall while the different lectures lasted. All the facilitators said quality education and acquisition of requisite skills were needed to brighten up their lives.

The theme of the event was “Nigerian Youths: Education and the Challenges of Nation Building.”

A patron of NPU, Sir Simon Ukpaka, said one of the reasons for the youth forum was to raise champions who would lead their contemporaries to recreate a better society for all to live in. He said the concerned elders from the community were hell-bent in ensuring that the twisted orientation of the youths was corrected through consistent tutoring.