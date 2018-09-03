– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - Group tutors Nnokwa youths on education, new skills
3rd September 2018 - Niger spends N4b on health care services, says Commissioner
3rd September 2018 - FG seals 321 Pharmaceutical outlets in Bayelsa
3rd September 2018 - Kano gov signs Executive Order on Open Govt. Partnership
3rd September 2018 - JUST IN: Gunmen kill 11, injure 12 persons in Plateau
3rd September 2018 - JUSUN lauds Buhari for consent to Judiciary Financial Autonomy Bill
3rd September 2018 - Ondo govt. distributes 450, 000 cocoa, cashew seedlings to farmers
3rd September 2018 - Police arraign doctor for endangering patient’s life
3rd September 2018 - Group ask court to stop Saraki, Ekweremadu’s impeachment
3rd September 2018 - I’ll focus on Agriculture, human capital devt. – guber aspirant
Home / Lifeline / Group tutors Nnokwa youths on education, new skills
Group tutors NNOKWA youths on education, new skills

Group tutors Nnokwa youths on education, new skills

— 3rd September 2018

The scheme was open to all youths from Nnokwa town and beyond, targeted at enriching their knowledge and equipping them to overcome the challenges of life.

Job Osazuwa

Eminent indigenes of Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on the platform of the Nnokwa Progress Union (NPU), Lagos branch, recently exposed youths, teenagers and others to how to become successful in life.

The event, which was held on August 25 at the Nnokwa Town Hall in Ejigbo area of the state, was organised by the education committee of the union. It was its ninth edition and had about 200 participants in attendance..

Hard work, commitment, determination, passion, perseverance and honesty were the words that re-echoed at the hall while the different lectures lasted. All the facilitators said quality education and acquisition of requisite skills were needed to brighten up their lives.

The theme of the event was “Nigerian Youths: Education and the Challenges of Nation Building.”

READ ALSO: Go beyond online activism, Gov. Ahmed charges Nigerian youths

A patron of NPU, Sir Simon Ukpaka, said one of the reasons for the youth forum was to raise champions who would lead their contemporaries to recreate a better society for all to live in. He said the concerned elders from the community were hell-bent in ensuring that the twisted orientation of the youths was corrected through consistent tutoring.

He affirmed that Nigeria has abundant talents needed to revamp the political and socio-economic landscape of the country. He lamented that the younger generation was drifting from hard work and commitment to social vices.

The chairman of NPU’s education committee, Mr. Nnamdi Anozie, stated that life was like a buffet where you don’t expect anybody to serve you. He charged the participants to embrace hard work and diligence.

He also lamented that many Nigerian graduates were incompetent and unemployable. He encouraged the participants, whether with formal or informal education, to be exceptional in their chosen fields.

Said he: “In all societies, virile youths form the bedrock on which national integration and development is predicated. Any nation that denies its youths the necessary enabling environment does so at its own peril. Youth education must be seen as an investment, not fiscal liability. Knowledge and skills are forms of capital and this capital is a product of deliberate investment. The right education empowers people and liberates them from bondage.”

Having organised the training for nine years, he said the feedbacks had been overwhelming, as many of the trainees had been employed while some of them were already employers of labour.

He announced that the scheme was open to all youths from Nnokwa town and beyond, which was targeted at enriching their knowledge and equipping them to overcome the challenges of life.

“We are here to encourage the youths and impact on them by changing their mindsets. You must take a step to be part of your success story. There is the need for Nigerian youths to improve themselves in whatever they are doing. I believe that when you have a good product, even your enemies will buy it.

“Thank God that, over the years, many of them have changed the way they used to think. They now believe that their parents don’t have to manipulate their admission to the university or employment processes. In a nutshell, merit, determination and resilience are what we are preaching to them.

READ ALSO: Re-engineering varsity education

“The volume of books that many of us read decades ago is what made us who we are today. But you see children of these days wasting their time on irrelevant things at the expense of their education. They believe in shortcuts to success and programme their brain to such perception, but they are often disappointed,” Anozie said.

Chairman of NPU, Mr. Innocent Ezennia, urged youths to pay undivided attention to all the courses embedded in the programme, and stressed that they were designed to shape their future.

He commended the efforts of Rev. Festus Emeka Abone and Ukpaka as the past chairmen of the committee, saying that they devoted their energy and personal resources to running the youth empowerment programme. He pledged to dutifully follow their footsteps in order to leave the committee better than how he had met it.

Chairman on the occasion and national sales manager, Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mr. Derrick Osondu, advised the participants to key into the vast opportunities that abound on the Internet, where they could make genuine money. He, however, regretted that the youths were channelling their energy towards Internet fraud.

While calling on Nigerian youths to come up with ideas, he said knowledge-based companies were in the forefront of empowering people across the globe. He argued that a knowledge- based economy would pave the way for entrepreneurship that would in turn create job opportunities for many.

Other facilitators at the programme were the managing director/CEO of NEO Media and Marketing, Ehi Braimah, represented by Vincent Braimah; the publisher of African Dame and National Biographer magazines, Mr. Raphael James; a retired director at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs. Blessing Audu, and Lady Ijeoma Mbanugo, among others.

READ ALSO: Police to partner with NYSC to fight crimes
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HEALTH CARE

Niger spends N4b on health care services, says Commissioner

— 3rd September 2018

John Adams, Minna The Niger State Government said it has spent well over N4 billion in the provision of health care services to the people of the state in the last three years. In addition this, no fewer than 1,000 health workers were recruited to address the manpower shortage at the health sector in the…

  • PHARMACEUTICAL

    FG seals 321 Pharmaceutical outlets in Bayelsa

    — 3rd September 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), an agency in the Federal Ministry of Health, has sealed 321 Pharmaceutical outlets in Bayelsa State over alleged cases of quackery, non-compliance with regulatory laws and lack of registered personnel to handle medicines in their premises. Of the 427 outlets inspected, 321 were found to be…

  • KANO GOVT

    Kano gov signs Executive Order on Open Govt. Partnership

    — 3rd September 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has signed an Executive Order of Open Government Partnership (OGP) as part of efforts to strengthen citizens’ participation in governance and access them to public information. The Order Document reveals that, “Kano State has joined the Open Government Partnership to deepen Institutional Reforms, fight corruption,…

  • GUNMEN

    JUST IN: Gunmen kill 11, injure 12 persons in Plateau

    — 3rd September 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than 11 persons were killed, on Sunday night, by unknown gunmen in Lopandet Dwei, Du community in Rayfield, Jos South Local Government Area, of Plateau State. The Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen who were said to have come in a Hilux Van, shot randomly on people and killed 11…

  • BUHARI

    JUSUN lauds Buhari for consent to Judiciary Financial Autonomy Bill

    — 3rd September 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The leadership of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his recent approval of four bills seeking for financial autonomy of the Judiciary, State House of Assemblies and others. The commendation was made, on Sunday, during the 12th South-South zonal leadership meeting of JUSUN held in…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share