The Sun News
Latest
27th November 2017 - Group to sponsor talented amateur footballers in Bauchi
27th November 2017 - Wooden boat carrying 8 corpses washes ashore in Japan
27th November 2017 - Gov. Wike national wrestling championships filled with debutantes
27th November 2017 - Miss South Africa wins #MissUniverse 2017 title
27th November 2017 - Pakistan Islamists call off protests after minister resigns
27th November 2017 - Teachers to strike at 500 French schools abroad over ‘scandalous’ cuts
27th November 2017 - Chinese police detain 90 suspects in telecom fraud case
27th November 2017 - Pope Francis arrives in Myanmar amid humanitarian crisis
27th November 2017 - BREAKING: 12 missing as cargo ships collide in China
27th November 2017 - Half of those who voted for Qatar World Cup 2022 are ‘corrupt, detained or dead’
Home / Sports / Group to sponsor talented amateur footballers in Bauchi

Group to sponsor talented amateur footballers in Bauchi

— 27th November 2017

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

A non-governmental organisation, Senathan Ventures, is to sponsor 27

talented local footballers from Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of

Bauchi State to become professional players.

Chairman of the group, Solomon Bukata Solomon, disclosed this to

newsmen during the maiden edition of the Senathan Youth Football

competition held at Tafawa Balewa.

Bukata said that his organisation, in collaboration with FIFA-licensed

agents, would assist grassroots youths in the north to develop into

professionals that will use their God-given talents to bring honour

and development to their country.

He said:  “I see that we have a lot of talents in the north but they

don’t have opportunities to play in the national team and outside the

country.

“For example, in our recent World Cup qualifying match with Cameroon,

there was no single northern footballer in the first 11 that started

the match, and that was another factor that prompted this competition.

“We want to make sure that those selected are properly groomed to play

in bigger leagues both home and abroad.

 “It is capital intensive but we will try our best to support their

careers to succeed and it is our hope that they will someday play in

the country’s shirts or in well-established leagues in Europe and

other places”

Solomon, therefore, called on the  Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives,  Yakubu Dogara, and other prominent

northern leaders to enact policies and laws to develop the abundant

human resources of the country.

He continued,  “When people are in poverty, our leaders have not done anything.

“I call on Dogara and Saraki and other prominent people from the north

to invest in football. Find out these talents and develop them to make

sure that they contribute their part to development”

Solomon, who was once a footballer, regretted that many footballers

have wasted their talents because there was no support and advised

those who want to take to sports to work hard and continue to train

and retrain to achieve their goal and never to give up.

“We have discovered 27 players, those that can play in the U-17, in

the U-20 and in our professional leagues. We will try to develop them

and see how we can make them excel”

He said they are coming up with a talent hunt exhibition in December

which will give room for people from the area to showcase their

talents adding, “we will see how we can help and support them both

male and female. The talent exhibition is for you to come and show

what you can do music, dance

A FIFA licensed agent, Yusuf Garba, who attended the event, regretted

that although there is abundant talent from the grassroots, there is

hardly any support to discover and nurture them.

“I will advise politician to invest their money on these youths by

organising programmes that will discover their talents,” he said.

He commended Senathan for giving room for players to get a source of

livelihood saying the gesture would assist them in reaching their

goals and to cater for themselves and their families.

Garba said one of the challenges that make aspiring players to fail

trials for big clubs is due to the techniques of the football, coaches

advising coaches to learn the techniques to spot talented players.

“My advice to the players that have been selected is for them to

develop the techniques of the game. They must also avoid social vices

because this can derail them. They should be focused,” he said.
Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NITDA, EFCC collaborate on IT projects clearance

— 27th November 2017

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) says it is collaborating with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) comply with the clearance of Information Technology projects procurement. Director-General of NITDA, Dr. Isa Pantami,  said this in a statement signed by Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs…

  • Convention: PDP won’t fail followers, says Bafarawa

    — 27th November 2017

    A former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Atahiru Bafarawa, said the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) would not afford to fail its numerous followers at the Dec. 9 national convention. Bafarawa stated this in Sokoto on Sunday while receiving an aspirant of national chairmanship of the party, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who was on a campaign visit…

  • ‎Ekiti 2018: I’m better than 20 of Fayose’s anointed candidates – Dele Okeya

    — 27th November 2017

    …As APC leaders call for drastic measure to reduce number of aspirants From: Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Former Board Chairman, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ekiti State ex-commissioner for works and housing, Dele Okeya, who is currently aspiring to be governor of the state under the platform of the All Progressives congress (APC), has…

  • Work for sustenance of peace, Wike tells Ateke

    — 27th November 2017

    • Always appreciate God, gov charges Rivers people From Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged the new Amanyanabo of Okochiri town, King Michael Ateke Tom, to invest in the sustenance of peace in Okrika, in furtherance of the peace-building measures across the state. Wike gave the charge at the weekend, in his address…

  • Maina: Over 66 accounts used in pension fraud –Malami

    — 27th November 2017

    By Job Osazuwa Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Shehu Abubakar Malami (SAN), has revealed the existence of over 66 accounts allegedly operated by an unnamed pensions’ fraud syndicate. This comes amid growing criticism that has rocked the Buhari-led administration following the reinstatement of an embattled former chairman of the Presidential Taskforce…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share