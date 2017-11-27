Group to sponsor talented amateur footballers in Bauchi

|
FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI
A non-governmental organisation, Senathan Ventures, is to sponsor 27
talented local footballers from Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of
Bauchi State to become professional players.
Chairman of the group, Solomon Bukata Solomon, disclosed this to
newsmen during the maiden edition of the Senathan Youth Football
competition held at Tafawa Balewa.
Bukata said that his organisation, in collaboration with FIFA-licensed
agents, would assist grassroots youths in the north to develop into
professionals that will use their God-given talents to bring honour
and development to their country.
He said: “I see that we have a lot of talents in the north but they
don’t have opportunities to play in the national team and outside the
country.
“For example, in our recent World Cup qualifying match with Cameroon,
there was no single northern footballer in the first 11 that started
the match, and that was another factor that prompted this competition.
“We want to make sure that those selected are properly groomed to play
in bigger leagues both home and abroad.
“It is capital intensive but we will try our best to support their
careers to succeed and it is our hope that they will someday play in
the country’s shirts or in well-established leagues in Europe and
other places”
Solomon, therefore, called on the Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and other prominent
northern leaders to enact policies and laws to develop the abundant
human resources of the country.
He continued, “When people are in poverty, our leaders have not done anything.
“I call on Dogara and Saraki and other prominent people from the north
to invest in football. Find out these talents and develop them to make
sure that they contribute their part to development”
Solomon, who was once a footballer, regretted that many footballers
have wasted their talents because there was no support and advised
those who want to take to sports to work hard and continue to train
and retrain to achieve their goal and never to give up.
“We have discovered 27 players, those that can play in the U-17, in
the U-20 and in our professional leagues. We will try to develop them
and see how we can make them excel”
He said they are coming up with a talent hunt exhibition in December
which will give room for people from the area to showcase their
talents adding, “we will see how we can help and support them both
male and female. The talent exhibition is for you to come and show
what you can do music, dance
A FIFA licensed agent, Yusuf Garba, who attended the event, regretted
that although there is abundant talent from the grassroots, there is
hardly any support to discover and nurture them.
“I will advise politician to invest their money on these youths by
organising programmes that will discover their talents,” he said.
He commended Senathan for giving room for players to get a source of
livelihood saying the gesture would assist them in reaching their
goals and to cater for themselves and their families.
Garba said one of the challenges that make aspiring players to fail
trials for big clubs is due to the techniques of the football, coaches
advising coaches to learn the techniques to spot talented players.
“My advice to the players that have been selected is for them to
develop the techniques of the game. They must also avoid social vices
because this can derail them. They should be focused,” he said.
