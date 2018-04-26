Group to float 30,000 capacity refinery in Edo

Tony Osauzo, Benin

A group, Tonwei Refinery Limited, announced yesterday that it has secured approval to set up a 30,000 barrel per day (bpd) capacity petroleum refinery at Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State. The group’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tongubor Timi, disclosed this in Benin City during a business meeting with the Chairman of Ovia South-West Local Government Council, Mr. Destiny Enabulele.

According to him, the refinery would be constructed on a 5,000-hectar piece of land at Siluko axis of the council area. He added that the proposed refinery has the capacity to be increased above the 30,000 barrel per day.

“When completed, the proposed refinery will attain 30,000bpd capacity within the first 12 months and 100,000 bpd in 36 months,” Timi said, explaining that the refinery is expected to generate 2,000 direct jobs and 7,000 indirect jobs, upon completion.

He gave reason for the choice of Ovia South-West LGA, saying that it was “dictated by its proximity to the sea, to facilitate evacuation of refined products for both local and international markets.”