The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
31st August 2016 - Erosion, flood menace: Anambra community cries out to FG, Obiano, World Bank
31st August 2016 - Group storms S/East to improve level of discipline among youths
31st August 2016 - Alor community agog as monarch celebrates New Yam festival
31st August 2016 - Female engineers storm Wilson Group Nsukka factory
31st August 2016 - WEIRD WEDDING
31st August 2016 - We’re after killers of Yusuf, Olawale, says Abuja CP
31st August 2016 - How I got my fingers burnt in fish farming, by Kwankwaso
31st August 2016 - Day rains unleashed hell on Karu community
31st August 2016 - FCT: FCT minister strips FHA building approval powers
31st August 2016 - Benue State workers’ plight
Home / oriental news / Group storms S/East to improve level of discipline among youths
Youth campus

Group storms S/East to improve level of discipline among youths

— 31st August 2016

From Petrus Obi, Enugu

All the major campuses of the numerous higher intuitions in Enugu State were literally shut down recently when Voices for Change stormed the state capital for the launch of its online free academic programme designed to provide further education for students and youth in general.
From the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Enugu campuses, the Enugu State University for Science and Technology (ESUT), to Institute for Management and Technology (IMT), among others, students trooped out to the Toscana Hotels Enugu where the launching of the Purple Academy took place.
Speaking, Modupe Taiwo, who works for Voices for Change explained that the Purple Academy is an online course that helps young people and even adults to develop a sense of equity in the society, respect for others; as well as help young people to understand their potentials, clarify their values for them to be able to stand for what they believe in.
“In Nigeria we believe that we should start thinking of a world where everybody gets the opportunity to be who they want to be; to develop their capacity and potentials and take responsibilities for ourselves.
“That’s why we are particularly working with young people because we believe they are in a stage of growth; they still have an open mind and they are willing to learn. They also want to unlearn things they feel are not helping them to develop.
“So, we have put this content of the Purple Academy together; it’s an online programme with six modules at the moment; we are still developing more contents. But we are launching it today so that young people can go into it. It talks about leadership; helping them to develop their leadership skills, communication skills, helping them to also understand what it means to have a healthy relationship.
“A relationship devoid of violence, where everybody respects and values each other; this is the kind of environment we want, this is the kind of society we want so that in the next 15 years the situation in Nigeria will change.
“People will value each other; there will be respect; men and women will live in harmony, they will live in unity, they will see each other as equal parts that should bring whatever they have to the table and live the life they will enjoy,” Taiwo said.
She also said that they were helping the young people to transform and become productive adults.
“Sometimes when you learn on your own there will be questions on your mind so we are also encouraging young people, friends, classmates, course mates to get together; they all go on it online and then when issues arise they can discuss it amongst themselves.”
Also speaking, Dennis Onoise, who works with Voices for Change as outputs leader noted that Voices for Change believes that gender is not all about women but a matter of men and women working together to address the negative social norms that appear to be creating challenges for men and women.
He stated that it is not only women that are actually suffering from the issue of gender discrimination, saying that “men are also suffering from it because negative social norms sometimes tell a little boy who is growing up that boys should not cry; that boys are not supposed to show signs of emotions. And we grew up that way thinking that boys are supposed to be super human.”

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

Assemblies of God crisis: FG takes over prosecution of factional leader

— 31st August 2016

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja The leadership crisis rocking the Assemblies of God  took a criminal dimension yesterday, as the the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice [AGF], Abubakar Malami (SAN), took over the prosecution of former General Suprintendent of the church, Professor Paul Emeka, for alleged forgery of his professorial certificate. The church…

  • Ize

    Edo Guber Watch: Ize-Iyamu promises Ijaws fair deal

    — 31st August 2016

    Ijaw communities in riverine areas of Edo State have lamented the abject neglect they have suffered under the outgoing state government and called for the creation of development centres in the state. The communities scattered in five major clans namely Olodiama, Egbema, Gbaraun, Furupagha and Okomu in Ovia Northeast, Ovia Southwest and Ikpoba-okha local governments…

  • KALU-ORJI1

    My conversation with those youths

    — 31st August 2016

    By Orji Uzor Kalu Since I left the office of the Abia State government, as governor some nine years ago, I have never had the amount of discourse and engagement with the Nigerian youths, especially youths from God’s Own State itself now than ever before. The conversations have ranged from the mundane, sarcasm, pry into…

  • ambode

    Lagos land use charge: Its legitimacy, implementation

    — 31st August 2016

    By  Maduka Nweke with agency report The slogan often credited to Lagos State that land is its own oil may have to change now that oil has been discovered in commercial quantity. Land has become much more in demand now than before, thanks to innovations in the environment. This is why land management on the side…

  • images

    Forex: Foreign suppliers cut fuel shipment to Nigeria over $985m debt

    — 31st August 2016

    By Adewale Sanyaolu An acute shortage of foreign currencies across the country may have forced some overseas supplier of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol to suspend further supply of the commodity to Nigeria, over a $985 million debt overhang, Daily Sun findings has revealed. Their decision to cut supplies to its Nigerian customers…

  • Pensions-ncsl

    Pension assets hit N5.8trn, says PenCom DG

    — 31st August 2016

    …As value of RSA now N3,882.58trn By  Isaac Anumihe Director General of National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, yesterday disclosed that  the value of pension assets as at July 2016, stood at N5.8 trillion while the portfolio value of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) is N3,882.58 billion. The DG who spoke through the Head, Investment…

  • emefiele-CBN

    CBN licenses 11 new IMTOs

    — 31st August 2016

    By Omodele Adigun and Uche Usim, Abuja The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday licensed 11 new International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOS) to operate in the country. According to its acting Director of Corporate Communications,  Mr Isaac Okorafor, the new IMTOS  are Trans-Fast Remmitance LLC, WorldRemit Limited, UAE Exchange Centre LLC; Wari Limited and…

  • Ambode

    Safe, clean, prosperous Lagos non-negotiable –Ambode

    — 31st August 2016

    By Moshod Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday lamented gross abuse of urban planning and environment laws in some parts of the state, particularly in the highbrow areas of Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Lekki axes. The governor spoke at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja, while inaugurating a 15-man special committee to clean up Victoria…

  • funke akindele

    Jenifa star, Funke Akindele, marries again

    — 31st August 2016

    Star actress,  Funke Akindele walked down the aisle on Tuesday, August 23, 2016 with her beau, Abdulrasheed Bello in London, United Kingdom at a quiet wedding witnessed by immediate family members, the best man, maid of honour and friends with strong ties. The groom, Abdulrasheed, alao known as Skilz, is  a multi-talented musician, music producer and…

  • Ali-Modu-Sheriff-PDP

    PDP crisis: Sheriff insists on Makarfi, Jibrin’s sack

    — 31st August 2016

    …Gives terms for Abuja convention From Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja Senator Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democraticv Party (PDP) has insisted on the sack of  National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and Chairman of the the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Walid Jibrin. Besides, the faction rolled out new terms before a nationbal…

Archive

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351