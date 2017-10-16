The Sun News
Latest
16th October 2017 - Group slams Okorocha over Jacob Zuma statue
16th October 2017 - Kano hospital dissociates self from staff accused of selling baby
16th October 2017 - Benue ready to provide land to FG for ranches, says Gov. Ortom
16th October 2017 - Kogi workers are political civil servants – Gov. Yahaya Bello
16th October 2017 - Sokoto govt. sends 239 laboratory scientists back to school for upgrade
16th October 2017 - LAUTECHTH doctors allege insensitivity by Oyo govt.
16th October 2017 - Court orders interim forfeiture of N1.96bn linked to Ontario Oil
16th October 2017 - Court adjourns Ajudua’s $1m fraud case till Nov. 30
16th October 2017 - Lawyer begs IGP to rein in of policemen to obey court orders
16th October 2017 - Nigeria now 41st in latest FIFA Ranking
Home / National / Group slams Okorocha over Jacob Zuma statue

Group slams Okorocha over Jacob Zuma statue

— 16th October 2017

…Says, ‘It’s a misplaced priority’

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A group known as the Unified Nigeria Youth Forum has condemned the erection of a statue of South African President, Jacob Zuma, and naming a road after him by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State.
The group, in a statement signed by his President, Abdulsalam Muhammad Kazeem, considered the development as a misplaced priority on the part of the governor considering the economic situation of the state where some civil servants/pensioners are yet to receive their entitlements for months.
The statement read, “it will forever remain on record that the said president is a controversial politician who is alleged to be involved in several legal scandals, associated with financial corruption and contracts racketeering.
“It is the same South Africa where many Nigerians majorly of the eastern extraction are being killed on weekly bases.

“We as a forum are not against our governments at all levels to recognised or immotarlised other African leaders but the said Jacob Zuma does not have the moral standard to received such honour.
“For example, under his watch, the xenophobic attacks on his African brothers most especially Nigerians, which his son was fingered as an instigator.
“He never believe in peaceful resolution of dispute which has led to the serious division in one of Africa’s most respected political party (ANC) and also the sacking of a respected financial minister who uncovered his illegal deals.
“We demand the reversal of the honour within one week or we will be forced to mobilise our members to Imo State to short down the economic activities of the state”, the statement added.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Group slams Okorocha over Jacob Zuma statue

— 16th October 2017

…Says, ‘It’s a misplaced priority’ From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna A group known as the Unified Nigeria Youth Forum has condemned the erection of a statue of South African President, Jacob Zuma, and naming a road after him by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State. The group, in a statement signed by his President, Abdulsalam Muhammad…

  • Kano hospital dissociates self from staff accused of selling baby

    — 16th October 2017

    From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano The management of Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA) Eye Hospital, Kano State, on Monday, disassociated itself from one Mrs. Itohan Pius who was accused of facilitating the sale of a five-year-old baby for N15, 000. In a press conference, in Kano, the Medical Director of hospital, Mr. Mayor Atima, said…

  • Benue ready to provide land to FG for ranches, says Gov. Ortom

    — 16th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has promised that the state government would provide land to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture for the establishment of pilot ranches in the state. The governor gave the promise during a visit by socio-cultural groups from the three major ethnic groups in the state. He…

  • Kogi workers are political civil servants – Gov. Yahaya Bello

    — 16th October 2017

    …Vows to implement ‘no work, no pay’ rule …To publish salaries paid to workers since inception From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has described workers currently on strike in the state as ‘political civil servants’ and has vowed that the ‘no work no pay’ rule would apply to curb their excesses….

  • Sokoto govt. sends 239 laboratory scientists back to school for upgrade

    — 16th October 2017

    From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto State Government said it has sent 239 medical laboratory scientists back to school to upgrade their knowledge and prepare themselves for professional licensing before they were allowed continue work under the state ministry of health. Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal stated this when he received the Minister of State for…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share