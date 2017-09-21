The Sun News
Latest
21st September 2017 - Group seeks holiday for Islamic calendar
21st September 2017 - BREAKING: 100 migrants missing off Libya coast
21st September 2017 - Traders in South-East condemn killings in Abia
21st September 2017 - BREAKING: FG, varsity workers strike deal to end strike
21st September 2017 - BREAKING: IPOB:  IGP Ibrahim Idris storms Abia
21st September 2017 - ANEC: New NGE members list expectations
21st September 2017 - Biafra: Adamawa Igbo community says agitation unnecessary
21st September 2017 - Panic grips gulf region over Iran’s bombs
21st September 2017 - Thousands rally in Philippines to warn of Duterte ‘dictatorship’
21st September 2017 - Katsina @30: Yar’Adua, IBB, Wada Nas, others receive awards
Home / National / Group seeks holiday for Islamic calendar

Group seeks holiday for Islamic calendar

— 21st September 2017

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, has called on the Federal Government to make first day of  a new Islamic year — Muharram– a work free day.

The group made the call in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, to commemorate the current Muharram 1, 1439 in llorin which falls on September 21.

The coordinator noted that the declaration of first day of Islamic calendar a work free day in Nigeria would give Nigerian Muslim’s a sense of belonging.

Abdullahi called on religious leaders and their followers to learn to live in peace with the adherents of other religions.

According to him, Muslims should refrain from making provocative statements capable of causing bad blood among them and other Nigerians.

He stressed the need for mutual tolerance and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians irrespective of religious affiliations.

The group commended some states in the country that have declared Sept. 21 as Muharram 1 as work-free day to mark the beginning of a new Islamic year as it is done for January in the Judo/Gregorian calendar.

The Islamic calendar is lunar, consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days to date events among Muslim faithful.

It is also used by Muslims to determine the proper days of Islamic holidays and occasions such as the annual period of fasting and the proper time for the pilgrimage to Mecca. (NAN)

Post Views: 8
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Group seeks holiday for Islamic calendar

— 21st September 2017

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, has called on the Federal Government to make first day of  a new Islamic year — Muharram– a work free day. The group made the call in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, to commemorate the current Muharram 1, 1439 in…

  • Traders in South-East condemn killings in Abia

    — 21st September 2017

    Seeks EU intervention From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Over Sixty thousand (60,000) registered members of Market men and women Association of Nigeria , South-East zone have embarked in prayers for God’s intervention for the people of South-East especially its youths following the alleged killings by soldiers in Aba, Abia State. Rising from an emergency zonal meeting…

  • BREAKING: FG, varsity workers strike deal to end strike

    — 21st September 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja Reprieve may, at last, come the way of Nigerian universities as the Federal Government has struck a deal with the non-teaching staff of the universities. After eight hours of negotiations, the Federal Government finally reached a new agreement with the striking unions to end the strike action, that has entered the…

  • BREAKING: IPOB:  IGP Ibrahim Idris storms Abia

    — 21st September 2017

    ….May declare Nnamdi Kanu wanted after court proscribed IPOB From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Ibrahim Idris, is currently on his way to Umuahia, the Abia State Capital, to monitor activities of the members of Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), in the state. The IGP, who is in company of top police…

  • ANEC: New NGE members list expectations

    — 21st September 2017

    Some newly inducted members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) have listed their expectations from the guild. The editors spoke at the venue of the ongoing All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) holding in Port Harcourt. One of them, Ejike Obeta, an Assistant Editor-in-Chief in NAN said that he expected the guild to promote editorial…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share