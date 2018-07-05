The Sun News
BUHARI

2019: Group plans 1m-man march for Buhari in S’ West

— 5th July 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A socio political group, South West Frontiers (SWF), has concluded arrangements to mobilise over one million people across the six states of the South West geo-political zone for a rally in support of continuity of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in office beyond 2019.

The coordinators of the group, Chief Williams Aiyerin and Hon. Ladi Okunniga, said the persistent campaign of calumny by opposition forces against President Buhari’s administration must be resisted by all lovers of good governance. Hence, the rally.

A statement jointly signed by Aiyerin and Okunniga indicated that the rally, which would be attended by people from across the six states of the South West region, would hold in the six states before the end of the year.

The coordinators said the country is currently at cross road, stressing that any wrong steps taken may spell doom on its existence.

They said, “We have started mobilising the youths, particularly in the South West for the massive rally coming up soon purposely for Buhari to guarantee his continuity in office after 2019 general elections.

“We are supporting the present APC’s government and Buhari’s re-election because of the conviction that the man is on the right track especially in waging war against corruption.

On security challenges, the group noted that the blame was not totally on the Federal Government but to the human factors due to environmental variables.

The SWF expressed the need to break the antics of the country’s detractors and ensure total commitment for unity and stability of the nation under President Buhari’s administration.

Besides, the group urged Nigerians to support the ongoing moves by the Federal Government to put the country on total recovery pedestal.

