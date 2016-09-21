The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
21st September 2016 - Group petitions UN to secure Kanu’s release
21st September 2016 - Assets sale controversy divides Senate
21st September 2016 - End of Fourth Republic
21st September 2016 - Nigeria bars use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phone on board aircraft.
21st September 2016 - EDUCATION: Unity schools: FG warns against illegal charges
21st September 2016 - Again, abandoned C-130 crash victims’ widows cry out, 24 years after
21st September 2016 - IoD names Omolayole, Mutallab, Okoli, Ibeh, others as fellows
21st September 2016 - PDP crisis: Sheriff not to blame -Sam Egwu
21st September 2016 - How Kogi election was won and lost
21st September 2016 - Edo people can never go back to PDP –Oshiomhole
Home / Cover / National / Group petitions UN to secure Kanu’s release
A supporter of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu holds a photograph of Kanu, who is expected to appear at a magistrate court, during a rally in Abuja

Group petitions UN to secure Kanu’s release

— 21st September 2016
(By Aloysius AttahONITSHA)
A civil society group the  International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (Intersociety) has kick-started an international appeal aimed at securing freedom for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, who has been incarcerated since 14th, October 2015.
The group in an open letter signed by its Board of Trustees Chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi and Obianuju Igboeli, Head, Civil Liberties and Rule of Law program addressed to the Secretary General of the United Nations, President of the UN General Assembly, the UN Special Rapporteurs on Truth, Justice and Reparation, and other world bodies pointed out that the ongoing  71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, with President Muhammadu Buhari in attendance, presents a golden opportunity for the world bodies to act on what the group called “the regime atrocities of the Buhari admistration”.
The petition reads:
“Our writing your highly respected personalities is generally centred on the ongoing persecution of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu and other victims of regime atrocities by the Presidency of Muhammadu Buhari. It is shocking to inform your highly respected personalities that till date, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu is not standing trial in any known court in Nigeria.
“He has been detained without trial for a period of eleven (11) months or since 14th of October 2015. The circumstances under which he is held are unlawful, illegal, unconstitutional and an aberration to modern international human rights and justice norms.”
Intersociety also informed world leaders that Mr. Nnamdi Kanu who has been detained for eleven months having been arrested on 14th of October 2015 by “Nigeria’s Secret Police by name DSS (Department of State Security) is treated sub-humanly.
The group made the following demands from the world leaders:
“At all times, manually and electronically, advise and task President Muhammadu Buhari on modern workings of democracy, human rights and rule of law.
“Investigate and condemn all forms of human rights abuse particularly unprovoked attacks and killing of unarmed citizens, criminalization and stigmatization of rights to freedom of association, peaceful assemblies and freedom of expression; and reckless use of State violence in public governance approaches.
“Task him to preserve and protect at all times the sanctity and independence of the Judiciary and the National Assembly as well.
“Task President Buhari to publicly renounce his abominable pronouncement made on 30th of December 2015 during his maiden Presidential Chat; upon which the Judiciary has been frightened and become terrified to the extent of conducting its proceedings (i.e. Hon Justice John Tsoho in Nnamdi Kanu’s Case) according to the dictates or whims and caprices of the President.
“Urge President Muhammadu Buhari to steer clear of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu’s ongoing Court Case and allow a level ground for the accused and his accusers (Buhari’s Presidency) to proof their cases.
“Allow constitutionalism to be strictly followed in Mr. Nnamdi Kanu’s Case including the need for the proceedings or proposed trial to be conducted in the open court in accordance with Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended in 2011, as well as the ICCPR and the ACHPR Treaty Laws.
“Urge President Muhammadu Buhari to end his obvious meddlesomeness in Mr. Nnamdi Kanu’s Case and the Judiciary and direct his Attorney General to prove the Federal Government’s allegation that Citizen Nnamdi Kanu is a treasonable felon or an insurrectionist; or withdraw the bogus charges against him for want of evidence.
“Urge President Muhammadu Buhari to produce publicly dead or alive the Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who was shot and battered and detained incommunicado since December 14th 2015; a period of nine months or 270 days.
“Urge President Muhammdu Buhari to refrain from making further mockery of the rule of law and citizens’ constitutional liberties by arresting and clamping citizens into detention for over three months without trial; contrary to Section 35 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended in 2011.
“Urge Mr. President to end his clamp down, indiscriminate arrest and long detention without trial of Pro Biafra activists across Nigeria or any part thereof, particularly members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and release all their members languishing in various DSS cells across the country without trial.
“Urge President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately reverse himself concerning his violence prone style of governance particularly his anti human rights stance, divisive and sectional governance as well as his policies of militarization and militarism.”
The Open Letter was addressed to the Secretary General of the United Nations; President of the United Nations General Assembly; President of the United Nations Security Council; United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights; United Nations Special Rapporteurs on Truth, Justice and Reparation, Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions, Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman and Degrading Treatments or Punishments. Others are The Honourable British Prime Minister and Distinguished British Parliamentarians; Distinguished European Union Leaders; President of the United States and Distinguished US Congressmen and Women; Distinguished Canadian Leaders and Parliamentarians; Other Internationally Distinguished Personalities: Human Rights Activists and Groups, Former Heads of UN Bodies

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

A supporter of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu holds a photograph of Kanu, who is expected to appear at a magistrate court, during a rally in Abuja

Group petitions UN to secure Kanu’s release

— 21st September 2016

(By Aloysius Attah – ONITSHA) A civil society group the  International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law (Intersociety) has kick-started an international appeal aimed at securing freedom for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, who has been incarcerated since 14th, October 2015. The group in an open letter signed…

  • senate-president-sarakinews

    Assets sale controversy divides Senate

    — 21st September 2016

    (By Fred Itua – ABUJA) Some Senators are vehemently opposing suggestions by some Nigerians calling for the sale of the nation’s assets as a means of surviving the current economic recession. The Senators, who spoke on the floor of the Red Chamber during the debate on the state of the economy, said it would be very wrong…

  • president-muhammadu-buhari-on-arrival-at-abuja

    End of Fourth Republic

    — 21st September 2016

    (By Brady Chijioke Nwosu) Nigeria is always going in circles. Its history is always repeating itself. This happens because its leaders, and the led, refuse to learn from their own history. Perhaps, that’s reason History, as a subject, was removed from school curriculum. If we were good students of History, we would be jittery over…

  • ncaa-logo

    Nigeria bars use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phone on board aircraft.

    — 21st September 2016

    By Louis Ibah The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has banned the use or even the charging of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones on any airborne aircraft in Nigeria. It will be recalled that Samsung has recalled over 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 devices it manufactured recently citing several reported cases of overheating and…

  • egwu

    PDP crisis: Sheriff not to blame -Sam Egwu

    — 21st September 2016

    …Says governors wronged him From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki Senator Sam Egwu is representing Ebonyi North zone and was the first civilian governor of Ebonyi State. He governed the state between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The former Minister for Education was recently in his elements and spoke in…

  • bello

    How Kogi election was won and lost

    — 21st September 2016

    By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos and Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Yesterday, the Supreme Court affirmed Governor Yahaya Bello’s November 21, 2015 gubernatorial election in Kogi State. The judgment has put to rest the conundrum and controversies that had trailed the election. Besides resolving the peculiar legal tussle that the election generated, the Supreme Court ruling has filled…

  • Adams-Oshiomhole

    Edo people can never go back to PDP –Oshiomhole

    — 21st September 2016

    By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye The governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole was in the State House, Abuja to meet with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, ahead of the September 28th re-scheduled election in the state. The governor who refused to state why he was in the Presidential Villa ‎spoke on the level…

  • kemi-adeosun

    CBN, minister disagree on rate cut

    — 21st September 2016

    …OPS, stakeholders kick as MPC retains MPR at 14% By Uche Usim, Abuja, Isaac Anumihe and Bimbola Oyesola The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tuesday, moved to assert its autonomy from the Federal Government when it rejected calls by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, and other stakeholders to reduce its benchmark rate at the…

  • dangote

    FG dumps Dangote’s proposal to sell crown jewels

    — 21st September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe Federal Government yesterday dumped Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s proposal to sell Nigeria’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and other crown jewels to augment shortfall in revenue, insisting that borrowing would be a better option. Acting Chairman of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Shetima Umar Abba Gana,  who faulted Dangote’s proposal, said that…

  • uzoma-dozie

    Banks, critical role models in business devt –Dozie

    — 21st September 2016

    Nigerian banks have been urged to provide payment solutions that will not only facilitate efficient payment processes but equally shape the future of businesses in the country. Chief Executive Officer, Diamond Bank Plc, Uzoma Dozie who gave the charge in a recently published article on his LinkedIn page. Titled “Five Key Learnings from Tech Turks”,…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351