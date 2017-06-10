Group petitions IGP, DSS over T.A. Orji, son’s threat to opposition in Abia

A group, Concerned Abians for Justice, has called on the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of Department of State Services, not to sweep under the carpet, threats made by a group called, Ochendo Youth Foundation, to deal with any politician in the state who called for the prosecution of former governor, T.A. Orji, or his son, Chinedu.

The group also called on politicians in the state to be on their guard and report any suspicious movements or persons to security agencies and not to succumb to any form of intimidation by the Ochendo Youth Foundation and it’s sponsors, as published in their press release in The Nation of June 4, 2017.

In a press release made available to newsmen in Umuahia, the Abia State capital and signed by its Publicity Secretary, Justice Comrade Akubueze Onuigbo, the group said it would have ignored such call from the group or its founder, Chinedu Orji, owing to the fact that they lacked followership and goodwill, as no sensible Abian would fight for a man or family that allegedly underdeveloped and allegedly frittered away the resources of the state, but for the enormous wealth at the disposal of the Orji family and its alleged history and penchant for violence, as seen during the rule of former Governor Orji.

The group wondered why and when it became a crime for people to express themselves freely in democracy, stressing that it had been vindicated that the former governor had questions to answer and instead of meeting the security agencies in court to clear his name, had resoreted to intimidation and castigation of both the opposition and security agencies with the plan to evade justice.

The group stated that not even in military rule was such threat issued to the citizenry. The group called on security agencies to call both Chief Orji and his son, Chinedu to order.





