Group passes vote of confidence in Magu

Moshood Adebayo

A non-governmental organisation, Savers Empowerment Ambassadors Initiative of Nigeria (SEAIN), has passed a vote of confidence in the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, for his honest fight against corruption in the country.

Frank Ramsey Ezike, who spoke in Lagos, on behalf of the group, expressed delight that Magu has been fighting the anti-graft war without minding distractions from some corrupt Nigerians, who thought they could still go on with the corrupt practices unchallenged.

“Today, many foreigners can accept to go into business transactions and negotiations with Nigerians, all thanks to his (Magu) fight.

We want to assure him that a lot of well-meaning Nigerians, who know the impact of the good work he is doing, are solidly behind him,” he said.

Ezike, who described the sentencing of former governors to jail as a good thing in the country, urged Magu to remain focused in his determination to rid the country of corrupt people.

“Those former governors, who have been sentenced to jail, deserved the treatment, because they enriched themselves with the public funds as well as impoverished their people. They will serve as lessons to serving governors, who may also be asked to account for their stewardship after leaving office.