Group lauds MTN initiative on maternal, child healthcare

A non-governmental organisation, the Advocacy Working Group (AWG), Ogun State Chapter, has described the launch of “Yellow Heart” initiative of MTN Foundation in the state as a development that would further promote maternal and child mortality rate in the country.

Chairman of the Group, Mrs. Kemi Balogun, who said this at the event in Abeokuta, noted that the involvement of the multinational organisation in healthcare delivery would boost health indices of the state reproductive health.

Balogun explained that the gesture of giving back to the society which MTN Foundation had demonstrated was apt to complement the efforts of the state government in its rebuilding mission of providing efficient healthcare delivery to the people.

“The Corporate Social Responsibility which MTN Foundation has demonstrated will go a long way at improving maternal and child health as well as boost health indices of the state”, she said.

Balogun enjoined other private organisations and stakeholders to emulate the laudable initiative of the organisation at fast-tracking development in the health sector.

In his remarks, the MTNF Director, “Yellow Heart Initiative”, Mr Dennis Okoro said the organisation was committed to impact on the wellbeing of the people, particularly women and children, affirming that the initiative would be sustained at ensuring safe of motherhood.

Meanwhile, the Group has commended the Ogun state government on its sensitization drive at widen people’s knowledge and understanding on Family Planning issues.

Balogun showered an encomium during a chat with Newsmen in Abeokuta, stating that the initiative was a good omen for the state and residents as they would benefit maximally from the programme.

She said appropriate and adequate information on Family Planning was imperative to further enlighten couples, families and the people, adding that this would prevent maternal and morbidity death rates caused as a result of unwanted pregnancy or pregnancy complications which could be avoidable.

“This Group will continue to advocate to relevant stakeholders until avoidable deaths through pregnancy related complications are averted and pregnancy are conceived by choice rather than by chance”, she submitted.