Abia

Group lambasts Abia PDP publicity secretary over attacks on Kalu

27th April 2018

Okey Sampson, Aba

A group, Concerned Abians for Good Governance and Justice (CAGGJ), has lambasted Abia State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Don Ubani, over his recent unguarded attacks on eminent businessman and former governor of the state, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

 The group’s national co-ordinator, Egwu D. Uwa, two weeks ago, allged that some thugs invaded the All Progressives Congress (APC) office in Umuahia, and Ubani spuriously accused Kalu of being responsible for the attack.

 Uwa said about the same day, Kalu addressed stakeholders of APC in the state, at a different venue, and told them of the need to come together and work for the victory of APC in the state in 2019. Ubani took to his Whatsap page to insult the former governor and write irrelevances, including that Kalu was not a wealthy man before joining politics in 2019.

 “This Ubani did, despite the fact that APC state chairman, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, had called a press conference, immediately after the incident, and told the world who hired the thugs who invaded the secretariat.

 “Going by the fact that PDP leaders from Abia, who have failed to do anything, have been boasting they will sack President Muhammadu Buhari from Aso Rock, without anybody attacking or molesting them, is it a crime for Kalu, who was made the leader of APC in the state, to have accepted it and, then, urged his members to work hard to take over power from the PDP, in 2019,” Uwa queried.

 Uwa said if not that politics in Nigeria is a leveller; there were no way the likes of Ubani, who he described as a public jester, who earned his living in motor parks in Port Harcourt, before Kalu rehabilitated him politically, could have the effrontery to attack him (Kalu).

  “We, in CAGGJ, are not surprised by the outburst of this public jester parading himself as the publicity secretary of PDP in Abia State, over the statement made by Kalu, when he addressed APC stakeholders in Umuahia. If Kalu had not rehabilitated him politically, he could have died in one of the motor parks in Port Harcourt, where he was a tout.

 “If not that politics in Nigeria is a leveller of all, how would this public jester, a man that was cursed and ostracised by his father, for reasons we will give later, if he has forgotten, accuse Kalu’s governorship of not being able to lift the people positively. Kalu never owed workers in the state a month’s salary when he was governor. It is Ubani’s paymasters who owed and are stilling owing workers.

 “If Ubani should be looking for those who put Abia in a mess, it is his paymasters who, instead of using the state’s fund to work for the people, became Father Christmas over night and shared the money of which you (Ubani) received substantial amount.”

