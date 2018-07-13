Group calls for increased youth representation in Nigeria

Chinenye Anuforo

Following the increased clamour for youth representation in government at all levels, 67 Million Youth Initiative, has called on the Federal Government to include youths to ensure better leadership and political dynamics.

The group, which was recently launched brings together young people aged 45 and below from diverse political affiliations, ethnic background, and religious inclinations to advocate increased youths representation at the state and federal levels of government.

The initiative is led by almost 200 delegates made up of political advocates, corporate and business professionals, activists, and more – those fuelled by the desire to usher in the next generation of leaders and change-makers in the Nigerian political eco-system at the shortest possible time.

The delegates include Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Kaduna (APC), Asuquo Ekpenyong, Commissioner for Finance, Cross River (PDP); Mark Okoye, Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Anambra (APGA), Maryam Laushi (Not-to-young-to-run), Adebola Williams (Co-founder, RED Media), Luqman Edu (CEO FilmoRealty) and Moji Rhodes (first female deputy chief of staff, Office of the Governor of Lagos) and others.