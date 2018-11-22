Bianca Iboma

Indigenes of Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers states, under the aegis of Association of Akwa-Cross Indigenes, have honoured Lagos State governorship candidate, Alliance for Democracy (AD), High Chief Owolabi Salis, with a chieftancy title of ‘Apai’ meaning (pilar) in their local parlance.

The socio-cultural group said they conferred him with the chieftaincy title because of his magnanimous and charitable life style especially to his people.

Salis, who was decorated during a reception ceremony organised by the social cultural organisation, said that the honour was bestowed on him because of his benevolent heart.

Speaking while decorating him, President of the association, Etubom Samson, said a brief description of Salis’ personality showed that he has been touching lives positively in the society especially in the area of skill acquisition which many people have benefited from.

Etubom added that the group conducted a research into Salis lifestyle and discovered that he has a trademark “Where he is fondly addressed as ‘king of the poor.’

“He is an epitome of humility who make use of divine principles.

“He has empowered a lot of people in the society, most of who are reportedly doing well in their chosen endeavours.”

Also, Salis, a lawyer and Accountant, who was Special Guest of Honour and Speaker at the event, presented a paper on ‘Achieving Unity and Creating Sense of Belonging in Diverse Nigeria’.

He reiterated the importance of Nigeria staying together as a nation within our diversity.

He added that Nigeria is a nation shaped with different ethnic groups but must learn to accommodate others and dwell in unity no matter the geo-political environment.