Home / National / Group endorses Gov. Wike for second term

Group endorses Gov. Wike for second term

— 28th November 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State  has been endorsed for re-election  by a group, the Kengema Unity Forum (KUF).

Governor Wike’s endorsement was in appreciation of the  quality projects and programmes executed by his administration in the state.

The group, on a solidarity  visit to the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Monday evening, declared that they would work diligently for the re-election of Governor Wike in 2019.

Leader of the Forum,  Sobomabo Jackreece, who led thousands of KUF members on the solidarity visit, declared that the performance of the governor has endeared him to all development-loving people of the State.

Jackreece said that Governor Wike, aside diligent execution of projects, has exhibited love for all sections of the State through political patronage.

He stated: “Come 2019, the KUF will work for the re-election of Governor Wike because he has used the mandate to improve the lives of the people.

“Our members across the State, will work for the re-election of the Rivers State Governor because we have seen his handwork. We  urge Governor Wike  to continue to carry the KUF along in all appointments”, Jackreece said.

Responding, Governor Wike assured the leader and members of the group that he would sustain the development projects  being executed across the State.

Governor Wike said that he has a covenant with Rivers people to perform, noting that he would always keep his own side of the bargain.

Wike’s words, “The KUF supported us during the campaigns for 2015 and I have also reciprocated by ensuring execution of projects and appointments within available resources.

“I am happy that you have endorsed me for a second term.  Be rest assured that I will continue to work hard to justify your trust. Projects like the Buguma Internal Roads, Degema Internal Roads, Land Reclamation, Abonnema Ring Road and Degema Zonal Hospital, will be completed among other ongoing projects in Kalabari land,” Wike said.

He charged the leader and members of KUF to continue with their peaceful mobilisation for his re-election, noting that their efforts would promote the interest of the people.

