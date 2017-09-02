The Sun News
Latest
2nd September 2017 - NSCDC arrests 30 suspected hoodlums in Kano state — Spokesman
2nd September 2017 - FEHN to train IPOB, Arewa, OPC, members on ethic harmony
2nd September 2017 - Police media to be manned by professionals – Ediri
2nd September 2017 - Anambra Poll: Non-natives adopt APC candidate, Nwoye
2nd September 2017 - Ijebu-Igbo tragedy: FRSC warns against mob action
2nd September 2017 - Group drums support for Anambra APC guber candidate
2nd September 2017 - Sallah: Dankwambo preaches peace, unity
2nd September 2017 - Jigawa LG empowers 40 women
2nd September 2017 - Kano screens 11, 000 cooks for feeding programme
2nd September 2017 - 9 men thrown out of flight over ‘Allahu Akbar’ joke
Home / National / Group drums support for Anambra APC guber candidate

Group drums support for Anambra APC guber candidate

— 2nd September 2017

The Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), a socio-political group says Dr. Tony Nwoye, All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, was the only candidate with the pedigree to transform Anambra State to a model state.
President of the Forum, Mr. Augustine Chukwudum, said in Enugu, on Saturday, that Nwoye had the needed charisma, dynamism and exposure to lead Anambra to the next level.

Chikwudum, therefore, called on Anambra people to vote en mass for Nwoye for the needed transformation on the November 18 governorship poll.

He expressed optimism that an APC-led administration with the support of from the Federal Government would fix all existing infrastructure and developmental lapses in the state.

“Nwoye is the only person who can continue from where the former governor Chris Ngige stopped in terms of building an enduring developmental infrastructure because since Ngige left office, the state has remained stand still.

“No solid road; no water both in the urban and rural area; no free education; hospital has been overgrown with weeds and no new jobs creation,’’ he said.

Chukwudum said that other notable areas where the state had been doing well previously had continued to retard behind.

“While agriculture, tourism and industry, where the state had been faring well in the 80s, 90s and early 20s is nothing to write home about now.

“To correct all these ills is why Ndigbo Unity Forum endorse Nwoye because he is well equipped to lead Anambra to higher level of development,’’ he said.

“I therefore call on the good people of Anambra to vote Nwoye, APC governorship candidate come Nov. 18 election.’’ (NAN)

Post Views: 48
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Nwagu K V 2nd September 2017 at 5:28 pm
    Reply

    Chukwudum, are you blind, senseless, or have you deliberately keyed into the spirit of lies which APC is noted for? You really want Anambra to stagnate like the country is doing since the advent of the APC? We all know who the father of lies is. Are you an apostle of Satan? Even though politicians are known for deceit, personal decency should dictate a limit. What would you gain by leading you people into the non performing confusion that is the APC?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NSCDC arrests 30 suspected hoodlums in Kano state — Spokesman

— 2nd September 2017

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, said it had arrested 30 suspected hoodlums in Yankatsari village, Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area. The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Ibrahim Idris, disclosed this while parading the suspects before newsmen in Kano on Saturday. He alleged that the suspects were arrested on Friday…

  • FEHN to train IPOB, Arewa, OPC, members on ethic harmony

    — 2nd September 2017

    By Louis Ibah The Foundation for Ethnic Harmony in Nigeria (FEHN) has concluded plans to train 45 members of Oodua People Congress (OPC), Arewa Youths and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on ethnic harmony and how to entrench peace and unity in Nigeria. This was disclosed by the Chairman, the Foundation for Ethnic Harmony in…

  • Police media to be manned by professionals – Ediri

    — 2nd September 2017

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service, Mr Wesley Ediri, has said that the media outfit is not going to be handled by only police officers, but core professionals, even civilians. Ediri however said some police officers would be seconded to the maiden police broadcasting service to support…

  • Anambra Poll: Non-natives adopt APC candidate, Nwoye

    — 2nd September 2017

    Ahead of the November 18 governorship poll in Anambra State, the candidature of Hon. Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received a major boost following his endorsement by non-indigenes in the state. Throwing their weight behind the APC’s candidate, secretary of Non-Indigenes Forum (NIF) , Prince Leke Oladunni, who is also a…

  • Ijebu-Igbo tragedy: FRSC warns against mob action

    — 2nd September 2017

    Following Friday’s  attack on security operatives at the scene of a fatal accident in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun,  the Federal Road Safety Commission  (FRSC) has warned against mob action. FRSC Deputy Route Commander and Operations Officer, Ago-Iwoye outpost, Mr. Adebola Olotu, gave the warning  in a telephone interview in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State,  on Saturday. Olotu said  the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share