Group donates health equipment to 216 facilities in Bauchi

Plan International, an International non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated maternal, neonatal and child health equipment and consumables worth N124 million to 261 health facilities across Bauchi State.

Country Director of the group, Dr. Hussaini Audu, stated this, on Wednesday, at a news conference in Bauchi after handing over the equipment to the Bauchi State Government representative in Dass Local Government Area.

He said the gesture was aimed at improving maternal and child health, adding that the NGO would continue to partner with government at various levels in that direction.

He added that “Plan International is working on a four-and-half year project in 216 health facilities in Bauchi State.

“These equipment are worth N124 million, to be distributed to 216 healthcare facilities.

“The equipment include delivery kits, family planning kits, examination lights, infants and adults weighing scale, hand gloves and mattresses.”

Earlier, the Canadian High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr Christopher Thornley, had expressed satisfaction over operations of healthcare facilities in the state.

He said the Canadian Government had been working in the state in the past 15 years due to cordial relationship and enabling working environment provided by the state government.

He commended the state government “for improving healthcare for women and children.”

Wife  of the Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar, who received the equipment on behalf of the state government, thanked the organisation for the gesture.

She noted that the present administration in the state has five points agenda on health which has direct bearing to women and children.

Abubakar, who also handed over the equipment to Dr Mohammed Dayyabu, the Director, Research, Planning and Statistics, Bauchi State Ministry of Health, called for judicious use.

Plan International has been working in Bauchi State to assist health facilities with the needed equipment to work with, especially in women and children health centres.  (NAN)

