The Sun News
Latest
4th November 2017 - Group donates desks to Benue schools
4th November 2017 - Nigeria remains better as one – Osinbajo
4th November 2017 - I bear no grudge against Amosun, says Sen. Adeola
4th November 2017 - VP Osinbajo arrives Ebonyi for aide’s wedding
4th November 2017 - HAPPENING NOW: Explosion at Enugu LG election centre
4th November 2017 - We establish more tertiary institutions to address education imbalance – Dankwambo
4th November 2017 - Ex-militants thank Buhari for prompt payment of tuition fees, allowances
4th November 2017 - 2019: I’m ready for Atiku, others- Buhari
4th November 2017 - NPFL: Akwa United resumes, Maikaba calls for discipline, dedication
4th November 2017 - Arsenal Beach soccer team for COPA Lagos
Home / National / Group donates desks to Benue schools

Group donates desks to Benue schools

— 4th November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A non-governmental organisation, the Sustainable Mechanism for Improving Livelihood and House (SIMLE), has donated 2583 dual desks to 41 primary schools and supports 270, 000 children in Benue State.

Chief of Party, SIMLE Project, Catholic Relief Services Nigeria Country Programme, Dr. Emeka Anoje, who disclosed this, in Makurdi, recently during the handing over of educational materials to the Benue State Government, explained that SIMLE was partnering with Catholic Relief Services (CRS) for the implementation of the projects while USAID Nigeria was funding the projects which was to last for five years.

Emeka said the project would be implemented in 17 local governments with 18 Civil society organisations with a target of reaching out to 270, 000 children and their caregivers which accounts for over 40 per cent entire project beneficiaries.

While positing that the gesture was born out of the need to help children overcome their educational challenges, Emeka said, “SIMLE sought for and obtained approval from USAID to implement an education block grant scheme in 41 schools across 17 project local government areas in the state.

He revealed further that the NGO also renovated six blocks, equipped one school library, provided 2583 dual desk to schools in the state.

“One of the strategies to increase access to education, school enrollment and retention is an education block grant scheme designed to significantly reduce financial barriers to education access especially those faced by vulnerable households.

“The finding of the assessment revealed some gaps in infrastructure which hinders learning in the classroom such as the absence or poor state of classroom furniture, specifically chairs and desks.

“The assessment also revealed that majority of the pupils could not afford payment of schools levies that are being demanded by school authority due to poor economic status of their parents/caregivers”.

Some of the benefiting are Holy Family Primary School Kansio where pupils had been sitting on the bare floor in the last seven years while receiving lessons, R.C.M Primary Tyodugh, Mbayongo, Makurdi, LGEA Primary School Tse Swem, Christian Academy Tse-Orkar and LGEA Primary school Orowa.

Receiving the school materials and renovated building, the state Executive Secretary, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Philip Tachin, thanked the donors adding that the donations would go a long way to alleviate the serious challenges of chairs and tables being faced by the state primary schools.

“Many of our school don’t have sits and tables for our pupils not only in the rural areas but in the township too as a result of this most ruler children stay away from school but we are doing everything possible to address the situation.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Group donates desks to Benue schools

— 4th November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A non-governmental organisation, the Sustainable Mechanism for Improving Livelihood and House (SIMLE), has donated 2583 dual desks to 41 primary schools and supports 270, 000 children in Benue State. Chief of Party, SIMLE Project, Catholic Relief Services Nigeria Country Programme, Dr. Emeka Anoje, who disclosed this, in Makurdi, recently during the…

  • Nigeria remains better as one – Osinbajo

    — 4th November 2017

      From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, said that Nigeria’s unity remains non-negotiable. According to the Osinbajo, the country is and would remain better of as one nation than divided. He insisted that dividing the country into different entities across ethnic lines would serve no one any good. Osinbajo spoke in…

  • I bear no grudge against Amosun, says Sen. Adeola

    — 4th November 2017

      From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Senator representing Lagos West at the National Assembly, Solomon Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi, has declared that he bears no grudge with the Governor Ibikunle Amosun. Rather, he only differed with the governor in political ideology and belief. Adeola, who insisted that he did not obstruct the $350 million…

  • VP Osinbajo arrives Ebonyi for aide’s wedding

    — 4th November 2017

    From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at about 10:35am on Saturday arrived Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital for the wedding of one his aides, Mr Nelson Nwokoro. It was a wedding also involving another couple, Stella Awoke and her hubby, Peter Nwenyim. On arrival, the VP proceeded to the Pastoral Centre located along the…

  • HAPPENING NOW: Explosion at Enugu LG election centre

    — 4th November 2017

      An explosion suspected to be bomb went off at Ogbette West Ward 6 on Brodrick Street in Coal Camp area of Enugu State at 8:04am as the local government election is about to begin. The explosion injured two persons and destroyed a shop and a car. Details later Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share