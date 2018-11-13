Ben Dunno, Warri

A group, the Emissaries of the People International Organisation, has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of one Mr. Harrison Gwamishu, Coordinator of Behind Bars Initiative (BBI), for impersonating as lawyer to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The body, in a statement signed by Barr. Festus Elume and Comrade Emmanuel Orhorho, National Chairman and Secretary, respectively, described the action as a ‘criminal offence’ which must not be allowed to go unpunished so as to serve as deterrent.

It also demanded a probe into the activities of the BBI, a rights group coordinated by the same, Mr. Harrison Gwamishu, which it claimed was not registered entity and therefore does not have the legal backing to operate as a human rights body.

According to the statement, “We, Emissaries of the People International Organisation condemn in the strongest terms the unprovoked, unwarranted and unnecessary assault of CSP Aniette Eyoh by one Mr. Harrison Gwamishu, Coordinator, Behind Bar Initiative (BBI).

“Just as we don’t support policemen harassing innocent Nigerians, it is the same way we don’t support Nigerians assaulting a policeman let alone a Divisional Police Officer in his office.

“We discovered to our greatest surprise, that Mr. Harrison Gwamishu, Co-ordinator of Behind Bars Initiative (BBI), is not even a lawyer whereas on his facebook and twitter handle, he wore the wig and gown of a lawyer.

“We discovered also in the same vein that behind Bars Initiative it not even registered whereas Mr. Harrison Gwamishu claims it has been registered and he is using the name, medium and the purpose of the organisation to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Delta State to do more to protect our policemen. At lease policemen are human beings not animals and spirit.

“Keeping silent while our policemen face this kind of attacks by Mr. Harrison Gwamishu and his cohorts is not the best way to motivate our policemen into making our society a better place.

“We as a body have taken it as a burden to ensure that Mr. Harrison Gwamishu and his cohorts are brought to justice by ensuring that the appropriate sanctions are melted out on him and his co-travelers.

“We call on the judiciary to ensure that people like Mr. Harrison Gwamishu and his cohorts are kept where they belong and the society is protected from people like this”.

In his reaction to the allegations, Mr. Harrison Gwamishu, denied the claim of being an impostor, saying that the picture where in he was dressed as a lawyer was taken in a documentary he acted on prisons reforms.

He noted that having been imprisoned for four years and seeing the kind of life of inmates, he decided to do a documentary and had to be dressed in wig and gown which was borrowed from a lawyer friend to act the role of a lawyer, adding that he only posted the picture on social media to demonstrate the role he played in the documentary.