Group decries lack of support for Dutse varsity

— 5th December 2017

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

A pressure group comprising of elders known as Jigawa Forum has criticised the people of Jigawa State for lack of support for the upliftment of the newly-established Federal University, Dutse‎.

‎ Chairman of the Forum, Prof. Muhammed Tabi’u stated this, on Tuesday, when the Forum paid a courtesy visit on the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Fatima Batul Mukhtar, in her office.

According to Tabi’u, “it is worrisome that people from outside the state are ones that have constantly been supporting the university with multimillion naira projects such as hostels, lecture halls, library furniture and the school mosque.”

He said Jigawa state is blessed with philanthropic people that excelled and live across the globe but yet very few are committed to invest in the educational development of the citizens of the state.

According to him, the investment of some of the non Jigawa indigenes in the University like A.A. Rano, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Dan Gongola and other people outside the state is no doubt  a great challenge to Jigawa people”, he stated.

‎ Prof. Tabi’u, who described a University as an engine room for any development, urged the people of the state to support the University for a better development of the state.

Pro‎f. Tabi’u also urged the University management to incorporate more Jigawa citizens both as staffs and students for a faster development of the state..

Speaking during the visit, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Mukhtar ‎said a lot of development have been recorded in the University from her inception to office as Vice Chancellor to date.

