Group condemns slave auction of Nigerians in Libya

Neo Black Movement (NBM) has condemned human trafficking and slave auction of Nigerians and other Africans in Libya.

In a press statement issued yesterday, the organization’s president, Felix Kupa stressed the need for communities and families to take the initiative of encouraging their children and wards to pursue education, apprenticeship and trade instead of embarking on journeys that often end in death, rapes and other forms of evils.

He urged the government to collaborate with community leaders, parents and other stakeholders to address the problem. He said “the organization has engaged some communities in Delta State (Warri, Ughelli and Efurum), partnering with the leaders to discourage the youths who embark on such deadly trips.”

Kupa also condemned the recent video showing Nigerians and other Africans being sold into in Libya slave market. He disclosed that the Neo Black Movement will write the Libya High Commission in Nigeria, through their legal adviser, to seek full briefing on the video.

He said the movement is already in contact with the law enforcement agencies to get approval to lead a peaceful protest to the National Assembly and the Libya High Commission. This peaceful protest by the members of the organization will be carried out in every part of the world where Libyan Embassies are located, he said.

He urged the Nigerian Ambassador to Libya, Isah Aliyu to live up to expectation by ensuring that the life and properties of every Nigerian in Libya is protected. He called on the African Union and United Nations to quickly intervene and bring the perpetrators to book.