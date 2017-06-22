Group condemns NDA activities in Niger Delta

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group under the platform of Niger Delta Youth Assembly (NDYA), yesterday, condemned the destructive acts carried out by militants in the Niger Delta region of the country.

The Speaker, NDYA, Rt. Hon. Armstrong Ovie-Afabor, made the condemnation during an award presentation to the Controller of Prisons, Edo State Command, CP Amadin Osayande, in Benin City, yesterday.

Armstrong described the actions of the the different militant groups as wastage towards the common patrimony of the Niger Delta, adding that their actions did not represent the ideas of apostles for an egalitarian and prosperous state.

According to him: “We condemn the activities of the NDA; we call on them to join us in our approach of educating our people, as the first stage of the struggle. We also condemn their sponsors and beseech them to put their resources into productive and not destructive ventures.”

Ovie-Afabor also stated that the group had used its office to embark on a project known as “Operation Pens Not Gun, Books not Bombs”, noting that 1,215 persons have already benefited from the group’s educational scheme.

He also commended the recipient of the award (CP Osayande), describing him as an inspiration to the youths, stating that he has contributed immensely to the development of Prisons Service in Nigeria.

Receiving the award, CP Osayande thanked the group for finding him worthy of the group’s Icon of Excellence Service to Nigeria Award, stating that it was very dear to him.

Osayande described the prison, as an entity, where deviant characters are being remodeled to reintegrate back into the society when the need arises.

He further commended the group for their efforts in assisting the youths in the region by providing education to them.