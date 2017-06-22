The Sun News
Latest
22nd June 2017 - Group condemns NDA activities in Niger Delta
22nd June 2017 - Rep decries spate of abandoned projects in FUNAI
22nd June 2017 - Threat to life: Ikpeazu petitions igp over Nwosu’s allegations
22nd June 2017 - Nigeria to become 3rd most populous country by 2050 – UN report
22nd June 2017 - FG to slash price of rice –Minister
22nd June 2017 - National agitations funded by looters, says Magu
22nd June 2017 - HMOs mismanaged N351bn –NHIS
22nd June 2017 - CRK compulsory for Christian students –FG
22nd June 2017 - Robbers burn family of 3 alive in Rivers
22nd June 2017 - Secret behind Evans’ arrest, by IGP
Home / National / Group condemns NDA activities in Niger Delta

Group condemns NDA activities in Niger Delta

— 22nd June 2017

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin 

A group under the platform of  Niger Delta Youth Assembly (NDYA), yesterday, condemned the destructive acts carried out by militants in the Niger Delta region of the country.
The Speaker, NDYA, Rt. Hon. Armstrong Ovie-Afabor, made the condemnation during an award presentation to the Controller of Prisons, Edo State Command, CP Amadin Osayande, in Benin City, yesterday.
Armstrong described the actions of the the different militant groups as wastage towards the common patrimony of the Niger Delta, adding that their actions did not represent the ideas of apostles for an egalitarian and prosperous state.
According to him: “We condemn the activities of the NDA; we call on them to join us in our approach of educating our people, as the first stage of the struggle. We also condemn their sponsors and beseech them to put their resources into productive and not destructive ventures.”
Ovie-Afabor also stated that the group had used its office to embark on  a project known as “Operation Pens Not Gun, Books not Bombs”, noting that 1,215 persons have already benefited from the group’s educational scheme.
He also commended the recipient of the award (CP Osayande), describing him as an inspiration to the youths, stating that he has contributed immensely to the development of Prisons Service in Nigeria.
Receiving the award, CP Osayande thanked the group for finding him worthy of the group’s Icon of Excellence Service to Nigeria Award, stating that it was very dear to him.
Osayande described the prison, as an entity, where deviant characters are being remodeled to reintegrate back into the society when the need arises.
He further commended the group for their efforts in assisting the youths in the region by providing education to them.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Group condemns NDA activities in Niger Delta

— 22nd June 2017

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin  A group under the platform of  Niger Delta Youth Assembly (NDYA), yesterday, condemned the destructive acts carried out by militants in the Niger Delta region of the country. The Speaker, NDYA, Rt. Hon. Armstrong Ovie-Afabor, made the condemnation during an award presentation to the Controller of Prisons, Edo State Command, CP Amadin Osayande, in…

Share

  • Rep decries spate of abandoned projects in FUNAI

    — 22nd June 2017

    The member, representing Ikwo/Ezza South Constituency, in the National Assembly, Hon. Lazarus Ogbeh, has decried the spate of abandoned projects at the Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (FUNAI), Ebonyi State. The legislator made his feeling known recently when he visited the university, as part of his constituency activities to monitor the progress of Federal Government approved…

    Share

  • Threat to life: Ikpeazu petitions igp over Nwosu’s allegations

    — 22nd June 2017

    From Okey Sampson, Aba Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to thoroughly investigate the allegations of one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants in the December 14 primaries, Chief Friday Nwosu, bordering on threats to his life. In a press release signed…

    Share

  • Nigeria to become 3rd most populous country by 2050 – UN report

    — 22nd June 2017

    Nigeria is projected to be the world’s third most populous country by the year 2050, according to a report released by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs. The report titled “World Population Prospects: The 2017 Revision”, said with such development, Nigeria would overtake the United States in terms of population just as world…

    Share

  • FG to slash price of rice –Minister

    — 22nd June 2017

    Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, has said the Federal Government is working towards reducing the price of fertiliser to cut down the price of locally produced rice. The minister, who disclosed this yesterday when he featured on a television current affairs programme on the 2017 Budget in Abuja, said the…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share