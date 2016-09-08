Group condemns call to charge Arthur Eze with terrorism

By Sunday Ani

A group of Igbo youths under the auspices of Concerned Igbo Youths, has condemned the petition to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) by some leaders of Abagana community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, urging him to arrest and prosecute the chairman of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze, over alleged acts of terrorism.

According the group, some leaders of Abagana community under the aegis of Abagana Welfare Union (AWU) had, in a petition to the IGP, Ibrahim Idris, on August 9, 2016 and signed by Mr. Emma Ifeadike, accused Prince Eze of engaging in acts of terrorism and asked the police boss to prosecute him.

In a counter petition to the IGP, jointly signed by Ndu Nwoye and Nna Chukwu, the group, which described AWU’s petition as empty and baseless vowed that it would not sit by and allow the police and Nigerians to be misled.

“Our checks have shown that this is a calculated attempt to turn truth upside down. No Igbo man in his right senses would cast aspersion on Prince Eze, an industrialist of repute, a great oil merchant, an outstanding international businessman and acclaimed philanthropist in the entire Igbo land and environs. But, we, the Concerned Igbo Youths, will not allow this travesty and deliberate attempt to mislead the police and public to go unchallenged,” the group said.

The group, which maintained that the petitioners were unable to point to one single act of terrorism committed by Prince Eze called on the IGP to ensure that if it was established that the petition was borne out of jealousy, those behind it should be apprehended and duly prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others who derive pleasure in maligning the character of well-meaning citizens of the country.

The group also urged the IGP to ensure that those already arrested for terrorism-related offences should be prosecuted, saying, “it is our resolution, therefore, that the IGP should, as a matter of utmost urgency, use his good offices to ensure that those already arrested by the police for glaring acts of terrorism by the police and those also declared wanted over the sponsorship of these acts of terrorism in the community are summarily brought to book to serve as deterrent to those who, in the future may feel that ours is a lawless society.”

Extolling Prince Eze’s qualities, the group said: “It must be said here that his contributions to the welfare of Igbo sons and their survival is phenomenal and therefore should not be taken for granted. This allegation by a so-called leader of a community in Igboland is, to say the least, the greatest disservice any Igbo man can do to this great Igbo patriot, whose activities and investments have been centered on the emancipation of the Igbo from the economic bondage and the uplifting of our people.”

The group commended the IGP, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police and the state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano for the good job they have been doing towards the elimination of crime and criminality from the state, and pledged its continued loyalty to the governor and government of Anambra State.