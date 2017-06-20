The Sun News
Latest
20th June 2017 - Group condemns Benue Miyeti Allah’s threat to resist Anti-Grazing law
20th June 2017 - Traffic violation: Motorists to undergo psychiatric test in Edo
20th June 2017 - IPOB raps Osinbajo over jail pronouncement for pro-Biafran agitators
20th June 2017 - Mourinho accused of tax fraud while at Real Madrid
20th June 2017 - DR Congo Kasai conflict: ‘Thousands dead’ in violence
20th June 2017 - Lagos-Kano rail line atart running soon – Transport minister
20th June 2017 - Tiger Woods receiving professional help to manage pain, insomnia
20th June 2017 - Ondo: Akeredolu signs N170b 2017 Appropriation Bill into law
20th June 2017 - Mayweather v McGregor a ‘circus show’, says Golovkin
20th June 2017 - Amaechi assures on Lagos-Kano rail lines
Home / Cover / National / Group condemns Benue Miyeti Allah’s threat to resist Anti-Grazing law

Group condemns Benue Miyeti Allah’s threat to resist Anti-Grazing law

— 20th June 2017

…Says,  ‘threat, inflammatory, incendiary, hateful’

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group, under the aegis of Concerned Citizens of Benue South Senatorial District (CCBSSD), has described as ‘inflammatory, incendiary and hateful’, threats by the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) to resist the Anti-Open Grazing law recently signed by Governor Ortom.

In the same vein, Benue State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Mike Gusa, has said that whoever causes disturbance or incites the public against the law was a criminal and should be treated as such.

Speaking at a news conference, in Makurdi, on Tuesday, the CCBSSD strongly condemned the outburst from the MAKH threatening to fight the law stressing that, “There statement is not only provocative but also offensive to the spirit and letter of the Nigerian Constitution.”

Leader of the group, Comrade Abba Yaro, who noted that the Anti-Open Grazing law was a common demand of the Benue people, described the threat as ‘criminal and evil’ and therefore called on all relevant security agencies to immediately arrest and prosecute the MAKH leaders.

The group, while commending Governor Samuel Ortom, for assenting to the law in the face of the open threats by the MAKH, expressed its support for his administration.

On his part, the Commissioner for Justice in a chat with Daily Dun in his office yesterday averred that the MAKH did not mean well for Nigeria and Nigerians by its open opposition to the law.

Pointing out that the law did not only seek to protect the lives Benue people but also that the herdsmen, Gusa explained that the law is not restricting anybody’s movement. It is restricting the movement of the animals that destroy crops and causes crises leading to the destruction of lives and property.”

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Group condemns Benue Miyeti Allah’s threat to resist Anti-Grazing law

— 20th June 2017

…Says,  ‘threat, inflammatory, incendiary, hateful’ From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A group, under the aegis of Concerned Citizens of Benue South Senatorial District (CCBSSD), has described as ‘inflammatory, incendiary and hateful’, threats by the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) to resist the Anti-Open Grazing law recently signed by Governor Ortom. In the same vein,…

Share

  • Traffic violation: Motorists to undergo psychiatric test in Edo

    — 20th June 2017

    From: Tony Osauzo, Benin Motorists who violate traffic rules and regulations in Edo State would be made to undergo psychiatric test to ascertain their mental state of mind. The state’s Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Samuel Odukoya, who disclosed this, on Tuesday, in his office during an interview, said the test…

    Share

  • IPOB raps Osinbajo over jail pronouncement for pro-Biafran agitators

    — 20th June 2017

    ….Says, ‘It’s not asking for war, rather self-determination’ From: Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday, tackled the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo over his alleged threat to jail the pro-Biafran agitators for causing breach of constitution. The group wondered why the Acting President…

    Share

  • Mourinho accused of tax fraud while at Real Madrid

    — 20th June 2017

    Spanish prosecutors said on Tuesday they had filed a claim against Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on two counts of tax fraud dating back to when he coached Real Madrid. The Portuguese manager owes Spanish tax authorities 3.3 million euros (about 2.91 million pounds or N1.46 billion), a Madrid prosecutor said in a statement. The…

    Share

  • DR Congo Kasai conflict: ‘Thousands dead’ in violence

    — 20th June 2017

    More than 3,300 people have been killed in the violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Kasai region since last October, the Catholic Church says. The figure, reported by Reuters, is from Church sources in the country. The deaths are the result of clashes between the army and a rebel group, but civilians have also…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share