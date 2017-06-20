Group condemns Benue Miyeti Allah’s threat to resist Anti-Grazing law

…Says, ‘threat, inflammatory, incendiary, hateful’

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group, under the aegis of Concerned Citizens of Benue South Senatorial District (CCBSSD), has described as ‘inflammatory, incendiary and hateful’, threats by the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) to resist the Anti-Open Grazing law recently signed by Governor Ortom.

In the same vein, Benue State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Mike Gusa, has said that whoever causes disturbance or incites the public against the law was a criminal and should be treated as such.

Speaking at a news conference, in Makurdi, on Tuesday, the CCBSSD strongly condemned the outburst from the MAKH threatening to fight the law stressing that, “There statement is not only provocative but also offensive to the spirit and letter of the Nigerian Constitution.”

Leader of the group, Comrade Abba Yaro, who noted that the Anti-Open Grazing law was a common demand of the Benue people, described the threat as ‘criminal and evil’ and therefore called on all relevant security agencies to immediately arrest and prosecute the MAKH leaders.

The group, while commending Governor Samuel Ortom, for assenting to the law in the face of the open threats by the MAKH, expressed its support for his administration.

On his part, the Commissioner for Justice in a chat with Daily Dun in his office yesterday averred that the MAKH did not mean well for Nigeria and Nigerians by its open opposition to the law.

Pointing out that the law did not only seek to protect the lives Benue people but also that the herdsmen, Gusa explained that the law is not restricting anybody’s movement. It is restricting the movement of the animals that destroy crops and causes crises leading to the destruction of lives and property.”